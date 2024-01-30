6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 30, 2024.

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Monday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded the scene along Northeast Sixth Avenue, where they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man was detained at the scene, BSO said, while the teen was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

A South Florida family is demanding answers three months after a 20-year-old was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer.

Last October, Miami Police said an officer shot Odom Jr. in a field near Edison Senior High. Police said he had a gun and allegedly so did another person who was taken into custody.

Antionette Jones' said that day her son asked her for money for a haircut and minutes after he left her home, he was killed.

"What was the purpose of trying to stop them?," asked Jones. "Why’d you shoot him?"

Jones and Odom Jr.'s sister believe they are being stonewalled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard.

Loaded firearms, loaded magazines and illegal narcotics were found in a car Monday in the parking lot at Deerfield Beach High School, officials said.

Two students were detained, BSO said. There were no known threats to the school.

Deputies found two firearms and several loaded magazines along with the drugs, BSO said..

On the day of this discovery, the superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward schools spoke to NBC6 about boosting security on campuses — such as investing in metal detectors and conducting more "wanding" checks — after recent incidents involving weapons.

A woman dropped off her brand-new Rolls Royce at the valet service of a popular Miami food spot over the weekend only to find out it had been stolen.

Yillian Iglesias had just finished eating at Komodo in Brickell on Saturday night when she was told her car was stolen.

Iglesias fears her Rolls Royce, which she says is worth half a million dollars, is headed out of the country.

There is a surveillance camera that covers the valet area and police are investigating.

President Joe Biden will travel to South Florida on Tuesday as part of his re-election campaign.

The White House said he will take part in two campaign receptions in the afternoon.

He will arrive in Palm Beach around midday to attend one event, before heading to Miami for another.

Mayor Francis Suarez is set to deliver the State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Suarez is expected to recap last year's happenings and share his vision for the city in 2024.

The address will stream on the city's YouTube page and here on NBC6's site beginning around 10 a.m.