6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Jan. 31, 2024.

A Cutler Bay home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. in the area of Belmont Drive near southwest 198th Street.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The parents of Courtney Clenney — the former social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Miami condo back in 2022 — were reportedly arrested in connection with the murder case.

Online records from the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Texas show Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked Tuesday afternoon and face unspecified felony charges from out of state.

The lawyers of Courtney Clenney's late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, confirmed to NBC6 that the parents were arrested at their home in Austin on a warrant out of Miami that involves evidence tampering.

Courtney Clenney's dad, Kim Clenney, allegedly went back to the couple's Edgewater condo after the fatal argument in April 2022 and found the laptop, which he ended up handing to his daughter's legal team, TMZ reported.

Courtney Clenney, now 27, was arrested in August 2022 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing. She's being held without bond while she awaits trial.

A Doral art teacher bonding out of fail Tuesday night, following his arrest on a pornography charge.

It came after students reported seeing a lewd video of him on Snapchat.

Wesley Alvarez, 45, was fired from Ronald W. Reagan Senior High School, after an investigation from Miami-Dade Public Schools, district officials said Tuesday.

The video reported by the students allegedly showed Alvarez exposing himself in front of a school bathroom mirror, the arrest report said.

Alvarez appeared in bond court Tuesday morning, where his bond was set to $7,500 and he was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with any minors.

Tenants living in one South Florida apartment complex have less than 24 hours to move out of their homes after their building was deemed unsafe because of problems with the sewer system.

Residents of the Pierce House apartment complex in Hollywood said the news caught them by surprise.

Workers with the city of Hollywood showed up to the Pierce House apartment complex Tuesday to warn tenants they had 24 hours to leave.

The city said they will cut off the water to the building sometime Wednesday. The city says they've tried to get in touch with the property owner, Twenty Two R E LLC, but they are not responding.

"Basically, they're kicking us out no matter what, we have no place to go,” resident Erica Lomba said.

A family is Hialeah is asking for help after they say a man stole their small French Bulldog.

It was caught on surveillance video out their home near east 44th Street and 7th avenue.

The man is seen getting out of a black pickup truck before grabbing the small dog named Chilly. He then drives off.

If you have any information, contact the Hialeah Police Department.

The topic of spring break is taking center stage at a Miami Beach Commission meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioners will be focusing on a resolution that will give city leaders the ability to implement a state of emergency for the area if spring breakers get out of hand this year.

The resolution will reportedly revolve around curfews, sales of alcohol and law enforcement -- among other topics.