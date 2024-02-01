6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 1, 2024.

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at an Opa-Locka commercial plaza overnight.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 24 units were dispatched to the 13000 block of NW 42nd Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

Fire officials said first responders made entry into the building and when they found the source of the fire, they quickly deployed a fire line to extinguish it.

Due to the need for additional manpower, the call was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

There were no reported injuries or transports

An ethics complaint filed against Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was formally dismissed Wednesday.

Activist Thomas Kennedy filed the complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics back in September.

He questioned who paid for the mayor's attendance at high-priced sporting events like the F1 Grand Prix and the World Cup in Qatar and whether the mayor complied with Florida ethics laws requiring the disclosure of the source of gifts.

The FCOE cited a "lack of legal sufficiency" and dismissed the complaint.

Meanwhile, Nikki Fried, the chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, called for Suarez to step down from his post.

The call came a day after a Miami Herald report saying Suarez pushed for a no-bid city contract, benefiting his private employer’s partner.

The parents of a Miami social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 were arrested after authorities said they accessed the boyfriend's laptop after the killing, according to new warrants.

Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, and Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, were arrested Tuesday on felony charges of unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device, the warrants said.

The couple, who are the parents of Courtney Clenney, were arrested in Travis County in Texas on charges filed by Miami-Dade Police.

Courtney Clenney is also facing a new charge of unauthorized access to a computer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The warrants released Wednesday detail the arrests of the parents of Courtney Clenney, who's accused of killing boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

A South Florida family tormented by a series of swatting calls is now breathing a sigh of relief — a woman accused of making more than a dozen of the fake 911 calls is now facing charges.

Police said Debrina Council called 911 nearly two dozen times since last year to report shootings, people getting killed and dead bodies at a home on Southwest 62nd Avenue in South Miami.

Julie Miller and her family live at home. She recalled police showing up at her home at least 11 times since last October.

Detectives said Council claimed she witnessed everything and provided detailed information about the supposed threat. Patrol units, equipped with specialized equipment and trained for high-risk situations, arrived on the scene and secured the area, establishing a perimeter to contain any potential threats, but each time, there was no danger, the arrest affidavit said.

The latest call came last week, police said.

After years of crime and chaos during the spring break season in South Beach, Miami Beach city officials are looking to implement the toughest safety measures yet.

At Wednesday’s Miami Beach commission meeting, almost all commissioners agreed on tougher measures, with only a few concerns raised when it comes to the effect they would have on businesses and traffic.

"We're shutting the door on spring break once and for all," Commissioner Alex Fernandez said. “Lawlessness will not be tolerated in Miami Beach.”

The city commissioners' main focus is two "high-impact" weekends in the middle of March — Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 and Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 — which are the busiest weekends of the spring break season.

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney's free speech lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, leaving the company's remaining hopes of regaining control of the district that governs Walt Disney World to a separate state court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee said in his decision that Disney lacked standing in its First Amendment lawsuit against the Republican governor and his appointees to the Disney World governing district. The separate lawsuit is still pending in state court in Orlando.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started in 2022 after the company publicly opposed the state’s so-called don’t say gay law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

The law was championed by DeSantis, who recently suspended his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

In retaliation for Disney objecting to the law, DeSantis and Republican legislators took over the district Disney had controlled for more than five decades and installed five board members loyal to the governor.