6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 2, 2024.

Miami-Dade Police have confirmed that two children, between the ages of three and four, are dead after officers responded to a call for a medical emergency at I-95 northbound and Florida's Turnpike extension Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. when 911 operators received a call about an unresponsive child. Police then received a second call about another unresponsive child.

As police arrived on the scene, they saw a woman, who was confirmed to be the driver of the vehicle with the two children left in the backseat, jump off the ramp onto the Tri-rail tracks.

The children were transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The incident caused significant delays along I-95 and Tri-Rail announced delays due to police activity.

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, killing the pilot and two people on the ground, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported an engine failure shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7 p.m., the FAA reported.

It crashed in the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater, hitting one home and leaving at least three homes with fire damage, although the flames were quickly doused, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said at a news conference.

After firefighters doused the flames, Renner walked by the wreckage but said he couldn't tell there was a plane in there. "Everything was just gone," he added.

Two months after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo and just weeks before her arrest in the killing, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was involved in a bizarre drunken encounter in her parents' neighborhood in Texas, according to newly discovered police reports.

On June 16, 2022, deputies with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, in the Austin area, responded to an incident involving Clenney.

An 18-year-old said he was walking in a neighborhood when he was approached by a woman who was walking her dogs and who told him she was drunk, the reports said.

The woman, Clenney, who the teen didn't know, requested that he walk her home and after he agreed, he said she started making sexual advances toward him, the reports said.

The teen wasn't interested and texted his father because he felt uncomfortable, and the father came outside and encountered Clenney, who became angry and started cursing, the reports said. At one point Clenney shoved the father, who shoved her back and called police, the reports said.

A deputy arrived and spoke with Clenney's mom, Deborah Clenney, who said her daughter wasn't supposed to be drinking and apologized for her behavior, the reports said.

Ring video from a Miami home shows a child stealing a package from a home, but police say an adult used the child to snatch the package.

Amelia lives at the home in the Silver Bluff, Coral Way area of Miami. She said Amazon delivered the package Monday night. She got a message and a photo from the delivery driver showing it was at her front door.

When she got home, it was gone.

Miami Police said the adult in the video told the child to steal the package. Now, they hope someone recognizes who this adult is.

Florida will be sending up to 1,000 members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to Texas to assist with the southern border, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

DeSantis said the guard members will be deployed based on Texas' needs as the state deals with a wave of illegal immigration.

The guard members will join the more than 90 officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that are currently deployed to the border.

The Republican governor said that in December, Customs and Border Protection data showed that more than 302,000 illegal immigrants were encountered attempting to cross the southern border – the highest month ever recorded.

Today is "National Wear Red Day."

In support of National Heart Health month, the American Heart Association is asking people to wear red on Feb. 2 and join millions of people in raising awareness about efforts to eradicate heart disease and stroke through its "Go Red for Women" campaign.

This day is dedicated to spreading the word about the risks and how to prevent heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.