6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 6, 2024.

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Parkland roadway Monday due to an engine issue, officials said.

Cellphone video shows the moments the plane flew a few feet over drivers near Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard before making the landing.

The single-engine Cessna C150 landed at around 4 p.m. after the pilot reported the issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Traffic was shut down east of Nob Hill Road for the investigation. It's unclear what issue led to the emergency landing.

A new push to ban children under 16 years old from social media has advanced in the Florida Senate.

The Senate's Judiciary Committee advanced the social media bill in a 7-2 vote on Monday night.

The bill would prevent minors under 16 from creating accounts.

Tens of thousands of people have already applied for Miami-Dade County's Section 8 housing choice voucher waiting list, and the process just started on Monday.

Only 5,000 applicants will be randomly approved. If selected, residents can use the vouchers to help pay rent at privately owned properties where rent would be subsidized by at least 70%.

There are income requirements to qualify. For example, for one person, the annual income limit is $36,150. For a family of three, the maximum income is $46,450.

The initiative is supported by federal aid through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Miramar police are alerting residents of a scam -- involving a person posing as a police officer.

The department says someone has been calling others -- posing as an officer -- asking for money for missing federal jury duty.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and call police.

Country music star Toby Keith died Monday, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer. He was 62.

Keith passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on his official website and social media accounts.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the short statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The Florida Prepaid College Board says its lowering monthly prices up to 25 percent.

These lower prices will apply to this year's open enrollment period until April 30.