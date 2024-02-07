6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 7, 2024.

A man is dead and another has been hospitalized after an early-morning shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill, officials said.

Police arrived at the scene along N University Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m., where they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, another call was received about a man arriving at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident or any potential suspects are urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah went into lockdown Tuesday night after a shooting that injured one person, police said.

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot at around 7:50 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the maternity care center and emergency room.

Police lifted the lockdown around 9:15 p.m. What led up to the shooting was unclear.

An investigation was underway after the remains of a fetus were found washed ashore on Miami Beach Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police said detectives responded to the scene of a death investigation in the 7900 block of the beach and later confirmed that the remains found were of a fetus.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers removing the remains with a shovel and closing the area off.

Nearly four hours after being discovered, the medical examiner showed up and put the remains in a bag before being taken away for an autopsy.

The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday will hold a hearing that could help determine the future of abortion rights in the state.

The Supreme Court will consider whether to approve the wording of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights.

If justices sign off, the proposal will go on the November ballot — and possibly touch off the state’s biggest political fight of the year.

An agreement between Broward Teachers Union and the school district could lead to raises ranging from salaries to pay bumps.

It still must be approved by a note of teachers and the school board to take effect starting July 1.

Fort Lauderdale War Memorial is hosting a job fair for anyone looking for a part-time position.

You can head over to the Holiday Park Social Center on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.