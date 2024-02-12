6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 12, 2024.

More than a dozen people were reportedly injured in a boat crash that happened near Fisherman's Channel on Sunday afternoon.

A Biscayne tour boat allegedly crashed into another boat, with nearly 20 people on board.

30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units alongside City of Miami Fire, FWC, and the U.S. Coast Guard, reportedly responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

At least 13 people were transported to a nearly hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Other patients were evaluated and released on scene.

The victims of Friday's fiery jet crash along I-75 in SW Florida were identified by the Collier County Sheriff's Office on Saturday afternoon.

The two victims who died were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Collier County's Sheriff's Office announced on social media.

The people who survived are crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, as well as passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio.

The jet as well as it's pilot and co-pilot were reportedly part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

Meanwhile in Collier County, the investigation into the crash continues. NTSB investigators are reportedly examining everything from flight track data, maintenance records and the pilot's flight experience.

The Israeli Defense Forces say they've rescued two hostages who were abducted during the Hamas attack on Israel.

To assist the rescue forces, heavy airstrikes pounded the area near the apartment in Rafah, a city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere in the Israel-Hamas war.

The raid was celebrated in Israel, which has been seeking the release of more than 100 captives still held by Hamas and other militant groups, and briefly lifted the spirits of a nation still reeling from Hamas' cross-border raid last year.

The IDF says the two people rescued are in good health.

Former City of Miami commissioner Sabina Covo is under investigation for allegations of bribery, according to an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The order also says Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle voluntarily disqualified herself from the case in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

It says she told the governor a key witness in the case is a close associate of the State Attorney's office.

Covo told NBC6 in a statement on Saturday that the investigation came as a shock to her.

Business owners in District 12 can apply for a new grant program.

You can get your applications for the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program -- from the District 12 office or on the county website.

Grant funding can assist with the purchase of business-related expenses, such as supplies, equipment, liability insurance, and advertising. It can also be used to fund professional services, such as accounting, seminars, and events. Each business can receive up to $2,500 in funding through this program, according to Miami-Dade County's press release.

Applications can be obtained from Monday through February 28.

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champs.

The 28-year-old Mahomes becomes the fourth starting QB to win three Super Bowls — joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman — and second-youngest.