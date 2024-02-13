6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 13, 2024.

Three people, including a Miami Police officer, were hospitalized after a crash Monday night.

Police closed the area of Northwest 7th Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets for the investigation.

Footage from the scene showed both cars, including a police cruiser, completely totaled. A street lamp had fallen on top of the cruiser.

They were all stable at JMH, but it's unclear what led up to the crash.

A man who had been reported missing and endangered was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation at an apartment complex in Weston Monday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible suspicious person.

The man allegedly came towards deputies with a weapon -- forcing them to open fire, according to BSO.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 55-year-old Mario Bonilla, a Weston resident.

On Monday, the first of two PETA protests unfolded outside the Miami-Dade County mayor's office, demanding the seaquarium be shut down -- following a damning inspection report.

The latest USDA inspection report included findings of a nail and pieces of shell in a dolphin’s throat, a dolphin who was kicked in the mouth by a guest, and other findings that include issues with facility cleanliness and the mishandling of other animals.

PETA is planning another protest on Friday, outside an event the mayor is expected to attend.

The Miami Seaquarium has not responded to NBC6's repeated attempts for comment.

The Republican-controlled House is set to vote Tuesday on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

If they succeed, it would mark the first time in nearly 150 years that a Cabinet secretary has been impeached.

House Republicans have spent months investigating the secretary's actions as they’ve aimed to make immigration and border security a key election issue.

Meanwhile, Democrats and many legal experts have said that this is essentially a policy dispute and that Republicans just don’t like the immigration policies that the Biden administration via Mayorkas has implemented.

Officials in the city of Coral Gables are set to vote Tuesday on a proposal to fire city manager Peter Iglesias.

It's the second firing attempt against Iglesias. The last attempt was in May, but that proposal failed 3-2.

The reason for the first attempt was a series of infrastructure issues that the city manager was responsible for.

This time, allegations are that the city manager has refused to follow the will of the commission.

In Miami Beach, officials are meeting Tuesday to address Spring Break restrictions.

Commissioners say tourists can expect more police in popular areas.

There will also reportedly be higher towing fees for vehicles and possible curfews among other strict policies.