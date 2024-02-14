6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 14, 2024.

There was a heavy police presence in NW Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning, after a vehicle break-in allegedly led to a confrontation and deadly shooting.

Police responded to the scene in the area of NW 79th Avenue and 194th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The subject was allegedly breaking into a vehicle when the victim interrupted him, Miami-Dade police say.

This reportedly led to an altercation when the victim pulled out a firearm and shot the subject, who fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle; however, he then crashed into several vehicles before coming to a stop.

The subject died at the scene, but police are now searching for a passenger who fled the scene following the crash.

Wednesday marks six years since 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Schools across Broward County are honoring the victims and survivors of the tragedy with a moment of reflection.

It comes as construction crews build the foundation for a future memorial on donated land along the Parkland-Coral Springs border, next door to the Marriott Heron Bay Resort.

Thousands of rideshare drivers across the country are going on strike Wednesday — including those in South Florida — demanding fair pay.

"I think this is our time to get on the map, let our voices be heard from Miami, and let them know that Miami's not pleased with the pay Miami is receiving as drivers,” ride share driver Sharda Franklin said. "Our pay seems to be decreasing instead of increasing."

In response to the planned protest, Lyft sent a statement to NBC6 saying they are "constantly working to improve the driver experience," adding that they just released a series of new offers and commitments aimed at increasing driver pay and transparency.

There will be a rally at Miami International Airport's rideshare waiting lot at 11 a.m.

Officials in Miami Beach are detailing the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

The main focus is two "high-impact" weekends in the middle of March — Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 and Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 — which are the busiest weekends of the spring break season.

The rules address parking, towing, liquor sales, DUI checkpoints and more.

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with the Republican majority determined to punish the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S-Mexico border after failing last week in a politically embarrassing setback.

The evening roll call proved tight, with Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare GOP majority unable to handle many defectors or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary charged in nearly 150 years.

In a historic rebuke, the House impeached Mayorkas 214-213.

President Joe Biden called it a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games.”

Parents were raising eyebrows after they were asked by a Miami-Dade school to consent to having their children participate in a book reading by an African American author.

The permission slip from Coral Way K-8 in Miami was intended to comply with the Parental Rights in Education Law, but parents and even some school board members are confused by the new policy.

The form describes the activity as a "read aloud" in which "students will participate and listen to a book written by an African American" on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. It also says guests that may attend are "fireman/doctor/artist." It did not specify what book was read or who the author was.

Supporters say it gives parents greater control over their children’s education, but opponents like Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon say the permission slips can keep leading to unequal learning.