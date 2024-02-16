6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 16, 2024.

Internet crimes against children have reportedly tripled in recent years, according to detectives with a specialty unit with the Miami Police Department.

Officers in the unit sat down with NBC6 in January for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the work they do to turn a tip into an arrest. Then, this week, NBC6 was on scene when SWAT served a warrant to a suspect accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The officers working within the unit did not want to have their names released or their faces shown on camera because of the nature of their investigations, which often require undercover work.

With information from social media platforms and NCMEC, the detectives said that they are then able to narrow down the location of the suspected child sexual abuse material to a certain region.

The South Florida mother who jumped off Interstate 95 after her 3-year-old twins were found unresponsive inside a car earlier this month has been arrested in connection with the childrens' deaths, officials said.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, was arrested and booked into jail Thursday on two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes." NBC6 learned Alcime owned several businesses in South Florida and she and her family faced several eviction cases over the last two years.

A 66-year-old bicyclist died Wednesday after she collided with a 12-year-old boy riding an electric bicycle in Key Biscayne, police said.

The crash happened at around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Hampton Lane and Woodcrest Road, according to Miami-Dade Police.

According to investigators, the woman was traveling south on her bicycle, while the boy was traveling north. The two crashed into each other in the middle of the roadway, causing them to fall.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died, police said.

Authorities in Kansas City said the deadly mass shooting that unfolded Wednesday after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade appeared to stem from a "dispute" between several people.

A 43-year-old mother of two was killed during the mayhem, and at least 22 people were wounded, half of whom are children under the age of 16, Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday.

Police said they detained three people from the shooting but released one person they determined wasn't involved, leaving two juveniles in custody. No charges have been filed.

Investigators are calling for witnesses, people with cellphone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

Officials in Miami Beach are detailing the strict measures they're implementing in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized. Scenes of the chaos along Ocean Drive appeared in national news shows.

Prepare to enjoy three days of world-class art, along with great food, culinary and interactive displays, performances, family areas and lots of fun at the 60th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Saturday through Monday February 17, 18 and 19 in downtown Coconut Grove, along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are once again the festival's media partners.