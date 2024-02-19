6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 19, 2024.

South Florida's stormy Sunday featured a couple of tornados -- in the Florida Keys and SW Miami-Dade.

A confirmed tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys, according to the National Weather Service Key West.

The extent of damage is unclear, but NWS crews went to survey damage Sunday afternoon.

A rough weather system also caused major problems across South Florida on Sunday, from fallen trees to even a flipped car.

A Tamarac apartment is left inhabitable after the roof collapsed during Sunday's storms. The Red Cross is helping one woman who has been displaced.

A man was arrested in Lauderhill after an attack near a synagogue on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene along NW 44th Street in reference to a battery where they found the victim suffering from bruised eyes, several minor abrasions on the face and severe body pain, according to Lauderhill police.

Police say the victim had just left a synagogue and was wearing clothes that were traditional to his faith -- when the attacker began beating him.

This reportedly took place near Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad.

The victim's son, Rabbi Yaniv Moryosef, identified his father as 69-year-old Asher Moryosef. He told NBC6 that the attack was a very traumatic situation.

Miami-Dade police announced Sunday the arrests of several teens during a Saturday night operation that targeted intersection takeovers.

One of those arrests was particularly in connection to a takeover at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 2nd Street in Miami.

Billy Rodriguez, 21, is accused of performing dangerous stunts at the intersection around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Police claim he is the driver caught on camera doing donuts, as a crowd gathered around to watch.

Miami-Dade police noted among the others arrested, two minors were taken into custody during the weekend operations as well.

Overall, MDPD announced six arrests, 29 citations, three vehicles impounded, one gun impounded and one stolen vehicle recovered.

The number of confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary has jumped to four, after a first reporting of the outbreak on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public School sent out a statement Saturday confirming the new cases at the Weston school.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority;” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health - Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.”

NBC6 spoke with Dr. Ronald Ford, the Chief Medical Officer for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, who shared some important reminders for parents.

"If your child is immunized with both doses of the vaccine, the risk is very low of contracting measles, Dr. Ford said. "If the child is not immunized, or for some reason is immunocompromised, then the risk is much greater."

The U.S. is celebrating Presidents Day Monday and while many will be off work for the federal holiday, they'll also be wondering where they can go and what they can do.

Here's a look at what Presidents Day is, when it takes place and what will be open and closed.

Today is the last day of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Enjoy world-class art, great food, culinary and interactive displays, performances, family areas and lots of fun at the 60th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, in downtown Coconut Grove, along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.

