6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 21, 2024.

Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Hollywood that left one man dead and a woman in the hospital, officials said.

According to Hollywood Police, at about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the area of 3466 North 24th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two victims. One man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds and a woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, but her condition was unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A young girl has died and a boy was hospitalized in critical condition after they fell into a sand hole and got trapped Tuesday at a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Witnesses said the children were digging the hole and playing around before the ground gave way. The sand hole was about 5- to 6-feet deep, according to Sandra King, a spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed crowds of people standing around a massive sand hole that was roped off.

Two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl — were taken to the hospital in critical condition. BSO later confirmed that the girl died. Their identities weren't released.

The number of measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston rose to six on Tuesday -- notably the same day the Broward superintendent paid a visit to thank the staff and reassure parents.

It's unknown if those students were vaccinated, but infectious disease experts said as of Friday, when this outbreak became public knowledge, that it’s highly likely the kids are not vaccinated.

Most children get the MMR — or measles, mumps and rubella — vaccine, but with a disease as contagious as measles, doctors say it only takes a few holdouts to fuel an outbreak.

According to the CDC, the MMR vaccine is about 98% effective in preventing measles.

The Florida Department of Health will offer free measles vaccinations on Wednesday at the school, beginning at 2 p.m.

Raw sewage is spilling out between two North Miami apartments due to a clogged pipe that connects both buildings to the city’s sewer system — however, neither property is accepting responsibility.

The sewage spill is between Victory Gardens Apartments and Parkview Apartments on Northeast 149th Street and 6th Avenue.

A manager at Victory Gardens who did not want to go on camera said they called out a plumber Monday, who said the primary clean out at the property next door is broken and raw sewage is overflowing onto both properties.

Victory Gardens said they are unable to address the issue because it lies beyond the boundary of their property. They added that eight residents were affected Tuesday afternoon.

The plumber came out Tuesday and told NBC6 that both buildings were all in one community at one point and then separated. When they were separated, the utilities weren't separated.

The City of Miramar has seen a recent uptick in copper wire thefts and it’s left some of their streets in the dark.

“It is a huge problem. It has intensified in the last six months,” said Tania Rues, a spokesperson with the City of Miramar Police Department.

The wire thefts cause the street lights to go out, making the unlit streets dangerous for pedestrians and drivers to see at night.

The city experienced the same problem of stolen metal in 2022 and a public works crew explained how the thieves cut the wires from electrical boxes below the street lights. Police say the crime usually happens during the day as the copper crooks often pose as repair workers or contractors.

The 2024 MLS season opener between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake is slated for Wednesday night.

It will happen at Inter Miami's home stadium, which just got a new name. The stadium will no longer be known as the DRV PNK Stadium and will now be known as the "Chase Stadium", according to a press release from the team pm Tuesday.

Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m