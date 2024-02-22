6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 22, 2024.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released the harrowing 911 calls after a 7-year-old girl died and her brother was left in critical condition after they fell into a sand hole and got trapped Tuesday at a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Sloan Mattingly was identified Wednesday as the young girl who died, and 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly is her older brother.

An initial report from BSO stated Sloan was five years old, but investigators have since confirmed she was seven.

“Don't tell us you’re sorry for our loss – don’t do that to us," their mother wrote on Facebook. "We experienced the purest human being and we are forever changed by her. We love you beyond any stretch of the imagination. Our sweet Sloan. What we would give."

Investigators say Sloan and her brother Maddox were digging holes, playing in the sand when the hole collapsed and buried the little girl.

The death of a 12-year-old boy as he walked to school in northwest Miami-Dade has sparked questions about the safety of school zones, and now one school board member is taking action.

Last Thursday morning, Mathayas Ruedas was walking to Biscayne Gardens Elementary School with his younger siblings when a white SUV struck him. He died after spending four days in the hospital.

A stretch of Northwest 151st Street outside of the school is no stranger to speeding drivers.

Biscayne Gardens Elementary School sits right next to I-95, making it a particularly busy school zone with drivers getting on and off the interstate and passing right in front of the school.

According to data from the National Highway Safety Administration, between 2017 and 2021, 43 children aged 18 or younger died in school zones after being struck as pedestrians, an average of about nine per year.

A man died after getting shot during an altercation with his father Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, got into a physical altercation with his 68-year-old father Michael Tyndale, police said. At some point, a firearm was produced and the victim got shot.

He was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he later died, police said. Officials did not release his identity.

Police have detained both the father and mother, who was home at the time of the altercation and is being questioned as a witness.

Tyndale is being charged with second degree murder with a weapon.

Miami Beach city commissioners voted to close city parking garages in the South Beach entertainment district during two high impact weekends for spring break.

These weekends will be in the middle of March — Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 and Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 — which are the busiest weekends of the spring break season.

But some measures will be in place throughout all of March to try to crack down on the chaos.

Municipal parking garages from 42nd street -- south -- will also close at 6 p.m. during those weekends.

"Everyone is invited to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of our City. But we are a law and order City and we will enforce our laws all year round, including during March’s Spring Break," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said in a statement.

Flat parking rates elsewhere are being increased to $100.

The parents of the 8-month-old baby girl that was found safe at her home in Pembroke Pines following a Florida Amber Alert have been arrested, officials said.

Arys Maria Martinez and Jacob Alexander Howard, both 34 years old, are facing charges after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for their daughter Amelia Martinez on Wednesday after she was last seen in the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue.

Officials said the child was dropped off by her grandmother at a daycare in Davie and was later picked up by Howard, who then handed her over to her mother, Martinez.

Both parents had their parental rights terminated, police said.

Martinez is being charged with kidnapping a minor under 13 years of age to commit aggravated abuse. Howard is facing charges of interfering with the custody of a minor or incompetent person.

AT&T's network was impacted by a cellular outage in the U.S. Thursday morning, impacting thousands of wireless customers across the country, according to the outage tracking site Downdetector.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," AT&T said in a statement to NBC News. "We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

It’s unclear how many customers have been affected or what led to the service disruption.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers began reporting issues with their services around 3 a.m. ET Thursday. There also appeared to be network issues Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile and other regional services, according to Downdetector.