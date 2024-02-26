6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 26, 2024.

Two men were injured after they were shot at a Fort Lauderdale block party Sunday night, officials said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along NW 8th Avenue around 8:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Crews reportedly had to clear a large crowd of about 1,000 people in order for Fire Rescue crews to get to the scene, where two men were found injured.

Both of the men were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. Suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. What led up to the incident remains unclear.

The measles outbreak in South Florida has risen to eight confirmed cases as of Sunday night, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The seventh measles case was confirmed to be in a child under five years old on Saturday and allegedly occurred outside Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston -- where the previous cases had been confirmed.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases rose to eight. The latest case was reportedly in a child between five to nine years old.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said 200 kids and six teachers were absent from Manatee Bay Elementary on the Tuesday following President's Day, which he said was a little above normal. However, he assured that the school is not dangerous.

A South Florida rideshare driver is accused of picking up a tourist he wasn't assigned to in Miami Beach before bringing her to a motel against her own will.

The victim says Danny Maurad-Avecillas was posing as her Uber driver and instead of taking her to her Airbnb, she woke up in a motel without her clothes on.

She claims that he not only used her credit card to pay for the motel and to fill up his car with gas, but also sexually assaulted her.

Maurad-Avecillas is facing charges including credit card fraud, but the judge says there's also probable cause for kidnapping.

The mayor of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea spoke out Friday about the sand hole tragedy that killed a young girl earlier in the week, saying possible safety measures will be discussed in the coming days.

Tuesday's collapsed sand hole killed 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and left her 9-year-old brother Maddox critically injured.

At an event Friday night, Mayor Chris Vincent held a moment of silence for the girl and discussed the incident.

Authorities said the kids, who are from Indiana, were at the beach Tuesday when a large sand hole collapsed on them.

Vincent was asked if he thought a lifeguard had been there if the tragedy could have been prevented.

The possible addition of lifeguards or an ordinance against digging holes on the beach were expected to be discussed at a town meeting on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday that it has suspended the search for a man who fell into the Miami River on Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched the water for hours after the passenger, possibly in his 30s, reportedly fell off a charter boat and into the Miami River off of NW North River Drive and NW 4th Street.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue as well as crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC were seen responding to the scene as divers searched the area between the Flagler SW 1st Street bridge and NW 5th Street bridge throughout the evening.

Miami Fire Rescue considered it to be a recovery mission by Saturday evening, but U.S. Coast Guard crews later suspended the search around 8:15 p.m.

A group of "Bad Boys" will shut down traffic at a Fort Lauderdale hotspot on Monday.

The city issued an alert that between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday Northbound A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive.

The reason: The filming of the upcoming "Bad Boys" sequel, the fourth in the film franchise. The untitled movie, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is set to be released this summer.