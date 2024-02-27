6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 27, 2024.

An investigation is underway in Miami after a person was shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near North Miami Avenue around 4:14 a.m. -- where an 18-year-old man was found injured, Miami Police said.

He was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

Crews were able to repair a water main break that left major flooding on some Miami Lakes streets Monday.

Officials said a contractor broke the main running along Northwest 67th Avenue south of Main Street.

Miami-Dade Police said a driver of an SUV ended up driving into an open manhole as a result.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle slightly tipped and partially submerged in the water, which was several inches deep.

No injuries were reported.

The water main break had been restored by Tuesday morning. Streets were cleared and reopened.

New video shows the moments before two boats crashed at Fisherman's Channel earlier in February.

13 people were left injured in the crash.

A personal injury law firm is reportedly planning a lawsuit against both companies involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Town commissioners in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are holding a special meeting this Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss new safety measures after a 7-year-old girl tragically lost her life at the beach last week.

Police say 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox, were digging a hole in the sand when it collapsed on top of them.

They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but Sloan did not survive.

Commissioners will be looking at adding lifeguards on the beach and establishing an ordinance against digging holes.

There are also talks of a memorial for 7-year-old Sloan.

The measles outbreak in South Florida has risen to nine confirmed cases Tuesday -- six of those have been confirmed to be from Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston.

216 students were absent from the school on Monday. The normal range is about 100 for a school of its size.

One of the new cases was confirmed to be in a child under five years old -- and outside of Manatee Bay Elementary.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said Manatee Bay is 92% vaccinated.

Polls open on Tuesday for the Michigan presidential primary.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump look to repeat their past Michigan primary victories.

They will then look ahead to March 5 -- which is Super Tuesday.

A couple of weeks after that, Florida will hold its presidential primary on March 19.