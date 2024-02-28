6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 28, 2024.

An early morning police chase ends at Miami International Airport.

Police officers pursued the SUV through the morning traffic and into the airport.

The man stopped at the entrance to a terminal at MIA and Miami-Dade Police arrested him once he exited the vehicle.

Police are investigating after an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was shot at while driving with his family on Tuesday in a possible case of road rage.

"Without any provocation," police said, the subject took out a firearm, shot at the rear fender of the officer's car, and drove away.

Police have not released any information about the other driver or what kind of car they were in.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea officials discussed possible safety measures a week after a sand hole collapsed and buried two children, killing a little girl.

Staff will look into the costs of having lifeguards and what digging ordinances would look like.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is calling for the Florida surgeon general to be fired as more cases of measles are diagnosed in the state.

There are now ten known cases of measles in Florida.

The source of the outbreak here in South Florida remains unclear.

Cities in Broward are bracing for spring break.

Fort Lauderdale plans to hike parking fees to $100 a day and issue $125 fines for expired meters.

The city of Hollywood is also considering changes to parking rates.

Final approval of these proposed measures is expected next week.

The Broward School Board approved a new contract with the Broward Teachers Union.

He contracts gives the teachers a raise and a starting salary over $50,000.