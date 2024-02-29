6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 29, 2024.

A Key Biscayne gymnastics coach is now behind bars after a monthslong investigation into allegations that he sexually battered two of his students, who were both minors at the time.

Oscar Olea, 38, surrendered to authorities and was arrested Wednesday, according to the Key Biscayne Police Department. He's being held on two counts of sexual battery, authorities said.

His arrest comes weeks after a Miami Herald investigation reported Olea had at least five alleged victims.

NBC6 reached out to Key Biscayne Police and American Gymsters for a statement on the charges but have not received a comment.

Olea is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Key Biscayne Police encouraged any other victims or witnesses to come forward.

Surveillance video shows the business burglary and SUV theft in Broward that led to a cross-county police chase that ended outside Miami International Airport with a suspect in custody Wednesday morning.

The burglary happened Tuesday night at Wilson Window Tinting on State Road 7 in Margate.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 showed the suspect arriving at the business in a car and using some sort of large object to bust through a window at the building.

The suspect then cased the shop, taking computers, tools, batteries and more before loading them into the owner's Chevy Tahoe.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the SUV being followed by police down Northwest 54th Street as it weaved in and out of traffic. The driver then got on a congested Interstate 95 and then to State Road 122 headed west to the airport.

The driver sped through traffic then took one of the exits toward MIA with police cruisers close behind.

The footage showed the SUV stop outside the airport's Terminal E, where officers moved in and took the driver into custody.

Miami-Dade Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was later identified as 57-year-old Walter L. Griggs.

Police are trying to find "more possible victims" of a Deerfield Beach man who was arrested for allegedly sexually battering two teens.

Ternell Cartagena was arrested on a half dozen charges that include sexual battery earlier this month.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call police.

Surveillance video captures a man getting robbed at gunpoint at an ATM while taking out cash in Hialeah, and after more than a month on the run, the gunman and the driver of the getaway car are behind bars.

The robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 21 at a Bank of America, police said.

The victim was at the drive-through ATM when suddenly a man in a hoodie and a gun came up to him and demanded the $200 he had just withdrawn.

While the gunman demands the cash, the suspected driver of a white car pulls up in front of the victim to prevent him from getting away.

Hialeah Police were able to identify the vehicle last week, impounded the car and took the suspected driver, Leandro Lopez, into custody.

The head veterinarian at Miami Seaquarium has resigned amid multiple recent reports alleging mishandling of animals and poor conditions at the facility.

Officials with Miami-Dade County said they were made aware Wednesday of Head Veterinarian Jessica R. Comolli’s resignation.

No other details about her resignation were available.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado issued a joint statement following the news of Comolli's resignation.

“We have been made aware of the resignation of Miami Seaquarium’s Head Veterinarian. This news raises even more concerns about the conditions and safety of the animals currently under their care," the statement said. "The Seaquarium must have the appropriate staff with the required expertise and credentials to ensure the health and wellbeing of the animals. Miami-Dade County is taking all steps necessary to enforce compliance with our current lease agreement as we move closer to termination. Today’s news reaffirms the County’s concerns and the urgency to determine next steps in the best interest of the animals residing at the Seaquarium.”

Leap day. It may not be an official holiday but it's certainly worth noting.

On Thursday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating the every-four-year phenomenon that adds a 29th day to February with discounts for leap day babies and regular customers alike.

Whether you're looking to save on your next meal or your next vacation, you won't want to skip over these leap day deals.