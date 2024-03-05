6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 5, 2024.

A police investigation is underway in Hallandale Beach, after a woman was reportedly dumped onto the roadway.

A witness told NBC6 he was riding his bike along Pembroke Road and South Federal Highway when he saw a car drive up and then saw a woman fall to the ground, lying face down.

That same witness said he approached the woman to see if she was okay, but she couldn't answer.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Other witnesses said they saw the woman was tossed from the car before they called 911.

When first responders arrived, witnesses said that is when they noticed how much she was bleeding.

The biggest day of 2024 primary calendar is here as 16 states and one U.S. territory vote in contests known as Super Tuesday.

The elections taking place on March 5 are a crucial moment for President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who are the overwhelming front-runners for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley is not giving in.

A new poll shows Donald Trump leading President Biden in a potential 2020 rematch.

The contests will unfold from coast-to-coast, and while most of the attention will be on the presidential races, there are other important elections on Tuesday.

Text messages released Monday reveal disturbing conversations between a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and underage students he is accused of sexually battering.

Oscar Olea, 38, surrendered to authorities and was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 28, on two counts of sexual battery, following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted two of his students who were around 14 years old at the time.

A hearing on Monday was reset for Tuesday, but the judge ordered new evidence to be released -- which included a chain of shocking text messages between Olea and his underage students.

One message shows the minor telling Olea that she might be pregnant. The coach expressed that he wanted her to take a test and that if she was pregnant, she would need to skip school or work in order to go to an abortion clinic.

The messages also confirmed that Olea described himself as a brother or role model for the victims.

He is being held without bond.

An employee of a Royal Caribbean cruise is set to appear in court Tuesday, accused of setting up hidden cameras inside cruise passengers' bathrooms.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, was arrested Sunday after a guest found a camera inside her stateroom bathroom while on the Symphony of the Seas cruise.

Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant and was responsible for servicing guest cabins, including cleaning, restocking towels and making beds.

Authorities seized his electronic devices, including his phone and USB, and found numerous videos of naked females undressing in bathrooms as well as child pornography, an affidavit stated. One video showed Mirasol himself installing the camera.

Mirasol faces six counts of video voyeurism and one count of possession of child pornography. He is currently booked in BSO's main jail.

Officials in Miami Beach imposed strict measures in the hopes of "putting an end to spring break" in the city.

The tough new measures are being put in place this year after recent spring break seasons have seen unruly crowds, lawless behavior and a string of violent acts.

Miami Beach City Parking Garages will be completely closed during the two high impact weekends in March – with an exception for local residents and employees.

Beach entrances on Ocean Drive will be limited to 5, 10 and 12 streets and will have security checkpoints and bag checks to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach. These entrances will close at 6 p.m.

Governor DeSantis is holding a news conference in Miami Beach Tuesday to discuss preparations.

Gearing up for an expected legal battle, the Florida Senate on Monday overwhelmingly passed a revamped plan aimed at keeping children off social media.

The Senate voted 30-5 to approve the plan (HB 3), three days after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed an earlier version (HB 1). DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner, who has made a priority of the social-media issue, negotiated the revamped plan.

The bill seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social-media accounts — though a key change in the revised version would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts.

It was not immediately clear when the House would vote on the bill, but it is all but certain to pass. The annual legislative session is scheduled to end Friday.