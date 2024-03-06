6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 6, 2024.

Nikki Haley is reportedly suspending her campaign Wednesday morning.

This comes after she lost every state on Super Tuesday except for Vermont.

She is set to make a public announcement later today.

Haley’s move cedes the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump and effectively kicks off the general election, with Trump and President Joe Biden taking unofficial command of their parties early in the primary season after a string of victories.

With Haley reportedly stepping down, this leaves Trump as the only GOP candidate up for nomination.

President Biden and rump sailed through Super Tuesday primaries Tuesday, racking up enough delegates — in contests held in 16 states and American Samoa — to all but mathematically secure an encore of their 2020 election fight, according to NBC News.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a one of their officers was involved in a crash Tuesday that resulted in his arrest for driving under the influence.

Police say 43-year-old Victor Montalvo crashed into a parked police cruiser on Tuesday.

According to the MDPD, on Tuesday, just after 12:40 p.m., Montalvo, who has been with the department for 20 years, was on duty, driving west on SW 72nd Street in an unmarked county vehicle when he collided with an occupied and marked police vehicle that was parked on the same street.

He and the other officer involved had only minor injuries.

Montalvo is currently in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was granted a $2,000 bond.

Police are investigating a triple shooting in a Miami neighborhood that left two people dead and a third injured.

Miami Police officials said officers responded after multiple shots were fired in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue in Model City.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said what led to the shooting but said they're investigating the incident.

"This happened in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon. This is a moment when we’re asking the community please, if you saw something, if you know something, come forward, help us," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said.

Local leaders are calling for assistance from the Biden administration as Haiti is taken over by gang violence.

It has been in a state of emergency for several days.

The U.S. Embassy has stopped all travel to the country and is urging Americans to leave as soon as possible.

Multiple flights between South Florida and Port-au-Prince were cancelled Tuesday amid the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti.

Spring breakers can expect to see a higher presence of law enforcement on Miami Beach.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 60 state troopers will be in south Florida, with the majority working on Miami Beach.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center where he was joined by Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Dave Kerner, Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"We don't welcome mayhem," DeSantis said. “The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at and we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law."