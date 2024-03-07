6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 7, 2024.

A man is dead after he was involved in a shootout with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies late Wednesday night after fatally shooting his coworker in Pompano Beach, officials said.

While deputies were arriving to the scene, they were told that a man had been shot and that the shooter was possibly still in the area, officials said.

Officials said the suspect shot and killed his coworker right before the confrontation with deputies.

Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break this year.

Several restrictions are being placed, impacting traffic, as several streets are closing for DUI checkpoints.

Locals should plan to show proof of residency to avoid nonresident fees.

A gymnastics coach accused of sexually battering at least two of his underage students is trying to get out of jail while he waits trial.

Prosecutors provided new evidence and new audio recordings of the victims statements on Wednesday.

The judge will hear testimony from the other apparent victim in this case.

State lawmakers are taking action once again to keep kids off social media.

The Florida legislature passed a newly revised bill restricting social media access for kids under 16.

With one lawmaker likening social media to a “dark alley,” the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that seeks to keep children off social media platforms.

The House voted 109-4 to approve the bill (HB 3), which passed the Senate on Monday. It will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it after vetoing an earlier version.

The U.S. Embassy is urging U.S. citizens in Haiti to depart from the country as soon as possible due to the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.

This comes after thousands were freed from prison by armed men.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti will be on limited operations today and may be further affected during the week.

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address on Thursday, as he and former President Donald Trump appear to be all but certainly heading for a rematch in November.

Biden will deliver the yearly speech with Super Tuesday behind him and little suspense left in the presidential primaries.

You can watch the speech live tonight at nine p.m. right here on NBC 6.