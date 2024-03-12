6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 12, 2024.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, capitulating to international pressure that seeks to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war.

Henry made the announcement hours after officials including Caribbean leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss a solution to halt Haiti’s spiraling crisis.

Scores of people have been killed, and more than 15,000 are homeless after fleeing neighborhoods raided by gangs.

Henry has been unable to enter Haiti because the violence closed its main international airports.

A man apparently shot and killed his two teen children and his wife before turning the gun on himself at the family's apartment in NW Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police said they had received a call requesting a welfare check on the family that lived in a unit at the Royalton on the Green Apartments at 17400 Northwest 68th Avenue.

When they went inside the apartment, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials haven't released their identities but the mother's brother identified the gunman as 60-year-old Victor Penalba and his wife as 50-year-old Yumara Martinez.

He identified their children as 13-year-old Stephanie and 18-year-old Jason.

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl right outside her house in Homestead on Friday.

Police say the victim was walking her dog in front of her home along Southwest 4th Street when a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into her driveway.

The driver, identified as Michael Luprecio, got out of the vehicle, opened the hood and began looking underneath the bay of the hood, according to an arrest report.

The victim then walked past the vehicle to get back to her home, when the man lunged at her and grabbed her, attempting to pull her closer to his vehicle, police said.

Luprecio got back into the vehicle and drove off after Ramirez ran back into her home to call 911.

He was later tracked down, arrested and taken to the Homestead Police Department, before being transported to TGK.

Luprecio is facing battery and attempted kidnapping charges.

Students and teachers will be able to speak freely about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms, provided it’s not part of instruction, under a settlement reached Monday between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys who had challenged a state law which critics dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

The settlement clarifies what is allowed in Florida classrooms following passage two years ago of the law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

Opponents said the law had created confusion about whether teachers could identity themselves as LGBTQ+ or if they even could have rainbow stickers in classrooms.

In a statement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's office described the deal as a “major win” with the law remaining intact.

The owners of the Miami Seaquarium demanded Monday that Miami-Dade County rescind its decision to terminate the attraction's lease, saying the county overlooked its efforts to correct the violations regarding the animals it cares for and its facilities.

In a nine-page letter addressed to the county, park operator The Dolphin Company said the lease agreement with the county remains "valid and binding" and that it received the notice with "grave concern and disappointment."

It claimed Miami-Dade's actions overstepped the legal authority of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Florida Wildlife Commission and the county's Board of Commissioners.

The company was told to vacate the property by April 21. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

Thousands are gathering Tuesday for the day two of the third annual Aspen Ideas Summit at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Local mayors are expected to attend, as well as NBC's very own Al Roker.

The conference runs until Wednesday and will also be streamed online.