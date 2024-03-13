6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 13, 2024.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their parties’ presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a slate of low-profile primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters do not want.

The outcome of contests across Georgia, Mississippi and Washington State was never in doubt. Neither Biden, a Democrat, nor Trump, a Republican, faced major opposition. But the magnitude of their wins gave each man the delegate majority he needed to claim his party’s nomination at the summertime national conventions.

In a statement, Biden celebrated the nomination while casting Trump as a serious threat to democracy.

Trump, Biden said, “is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

Haiti's Prime Minister is resigning as gang violence continues to overwhelm the capital. In South Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is calling on President Joe Biden to help.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified for her family's safety, is trying to remain hopeful. While she's in Miami, she says many of her family is in Haiti, including her parents.

Her parents are stuck in the country since the airport is closed and taken over by gangs. She has other relatives in Port-au-Prince, who she's trying to move from the capital to a safer area.

Scores of people have been killed, and more than 15,000 are homeless after fleeing neighborhoods also raided by gangs.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry answered calls to resign, saying he will leave office once a transitional government is in place. Henry is widely blamed for the worst turmoil in Haiti’s troubled history.

Community members rallied Tuesday behind an 18-year-old activist who was accused of pushing Surfside's vice mayor after a heated town hall back in February.

Dozens gathered outside of Surfside Town Hall and held signs demanding justice for the teen. The exchange was caught on cellphone video and happened Feb. 28 between Joshua Epstein and Vice Mayor Jeffrey Rose.

Epstein was arrested the next day and taken to jail for 27 hours on a felony charge of battery on an elected official.

According to a police report, there was a verbal dispute between an unrelated bystander and the vice mayor. During the verbal dispute, Epstein allegedly pushed the vice mayor in the chest area with open hands.

But Epstein’s mother Eliana Salzhauer — a former Surfside commissioner and outspoken critic — says her son never touched the vice mayor. She claimed there were several witnesses that police didn't bother to interview.

Salzhauer said the arrest and investigation were politically charged and an abuse of power.

A South Florida man has a long road to recovery after he was bit in the leg by a crocodile at Everglades National Park over the weekend.

'I am feeling good because I am alive," Rodrigo Constain told NBC6 from his home Tuesday after coming home from the hospital. "It's a story that probably couldn't be told."

Constain went out to sail his boat Sunday at the Flamingo Marina when the wind knocked his boat over and he fell into the water.

When he tried to get back inside the boat, he felt the bite.

"I wasn't panicking and I didn't at all. I wasn't afraid, I didn't feel any panic," he said.

Rangers responded to the marina and found the 68-year-old with lacerations on his leg. Constain said his wife and his rangers saw the crocodile in the water from the deck.

A bill that could lead to a ban of the popular video app TikTok in the United States is expected to pass the House on Wednesday as lawmakers act on concerns that the company's ownership structure is a threat to national security.

The bill would require the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest TikTok and other applications it owns within six months of the bill’s enactment or those apps would be prohibited

The lawmakers contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the U.S. any time it wants. The worry stems from a set of Chinese national security laws that compel organizations to assist with intelligence gathering.

President Joe Biden has said if Congress passes the measure, he will sign it.

Thousands are gathering Wednesday for the last day of the third annual Aspen Ideas Summit at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Experts will discuss solutions to the ever-growing challenges posed by climate change.

Local mayors have been in attendance throughout the conference, as well as NBC's very own Al Roker.

The conference will also be streamed online.