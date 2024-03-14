6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 14, 2024.

New video shows an intense traffic stop that ended with a singer being pulled out of a car and handcuffed in Sunny Isles Beach after police said she refused to get out and was driving with a counterfeit diplomatic license plate.

The viral video posted on Only in Dade Tuesday showed the traffic stop of a woman who had been stopped by police while she was driving an Audi Q5.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Ceceilia Mercardo, is a singer who goes by the name Sessi and has over 195,000 Instagram followers.

Hours after bonding out of jail, Mercardo went on Instagram live with Only in Dade and insisted her diplomatic tag was legitimate.

In an odd twist, police said that officers were conducting traffic enforcement Wednesday afternoon in the same area where Mercardo was arrested on Tuesday and stopped a Maybach that was driven by a man with Mercardo and her boyfriend in the back seat.

Witness video shows the arrest of a former student who trespassed at a charter school in Coral Springs on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Coral Springs Charter School 6-12 on North University Drive.

Officials said the former student trespassed at the school, entering the campus and sitting in a classroom without anyone noticing.

The student who took the video said the student got into the building during a fire drill, and was disrupting other students in the classroom.

In a statement, the school said their highest priority is the safety and security of students and staff.

The former student's identity wasn't released and it's unknown if he'll face charges.

A Haitian mother trapped in Port-au-Prince with her son like many others as gang violence continues to rock Haiti.

Cherere Belhumeur and her 15-year-old son live in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She says gangs have run them out of their home and they can't go back.

“The gang members told us if we go back to our homes, they're going to kill us,” Belhumeur said. “We're so frightened, we're so afraid and we don't have nowhere to go.”

She's now desperately trying to escape and meet up with her family in Miami, but the border and the airports are shut down.

On Tuesday, a small group of protestors set tires on fire in the capital, as the country prepares for new leadership.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is now preparing for a potential rush of Haitian migrants.

On Wednesday, he directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of Florida.

Another complaint filed against Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been dismissed by the state's ethics commission.

In a report released Wednesday, the State of Florida Commission on Ethics dismissed the complaint that had been filed against Suarez last year.

The complaint, filed by activist Thomas Kennedy, centered around Suarez's attendance at major sporting events including Formula 1 races and the World Cup in Qatar.

Kennedy disagreed with the board's decision.

"Well, the mayor is a liar," he told NBC6 in a video interview. "I never had much faith in the system but I live in this community, I am invested in, you know, ethics and good governance.”

In January, the ethics commission dismissed a separate complaint filed by Kennedy that claimed the mayor misused public resources by having a security detail from the Miami Police Department accompany him during his presidential campaign.

A bill that could potentially ban TikTok has overwhelmingly passed the House on Wednesday.

The bipartisan bill will now be making its way to the Senate, where it is unclear whether or not it will be heard on the floor.

If the Senate decides to pass this bill, President Joe Biden has previously stated he would sign this. All of South Florida’s reps voted in favor.

If this bill becomes law, and ByteDance refuses to sell, the U.S. will not be the only country to have banned the social media site.

Nepal, India, Iran and Russia currently have the app banned. Pakistan has banned it in the past, but it is currently legal.

A Miami family is in shock after a hit-and-run in Little Havana left a man dead and has police searching for the driver.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday as the man was crossing Southwest 8th Street near Southwest 8th Court.

Police said the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the car, which fled the scene.

Family members identified the victim as Tomas Brito. He had just turned 40 last week and leaves two teenage kids behind.

New video shows the moment Brito was fatally struck by the car, which fled the scene.

Police say they are closer to an arrest after tracking down the car involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

They say the driver likely would not be facing charges if they had remained at the scene.