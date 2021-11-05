6 to Know: How to Spot a Ponzi Scheme and Other Investment Fraud

It’s Friday, November 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A South Florida family is desperate to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-September.

Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17. Enrique Gonzalez last saw his daughter on Thursday, September 16, after picking her up from New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. He took her to stay the night with family in Hallandale Beach, so her aunt Josette Gonzalez could take her to school in the morning, which they say is routine. Enrique says he’s been handing out flyers all around South Florida in the 48 days since she was last seen. Click here for his pleas in a report from NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson.

No. 2 - The three teens arrested in the brutal murder of a Miramar High School classmate have been officially charged as adults, Broward County prosecutors said Thursday.

Andre Dexter Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith, were indicted by a grand jury Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 17 killing of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant, the state attorney's office announced. The teens, who also face criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges, will be moved from juvenile detention to the jail system, prosecutors said. An arrest affidavit detailed the gruesome killing of Grant, who investigators said was stabbed to death with a knife and sword after Clements became angry with him for having sex with his ex-girlfriend.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to fight new federal government rules that will require employees of companies with 100 or more workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

Speaking at a news conference in Jacksonville Thursday, DeSantis said Florida will contest the rules "immediately," calling them unconstitutional. At a Thursday afternoon news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said the state would be filing a lawsuit against the rule. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation. The new requirements, which were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September, will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

No. 4 - Children in South Florida are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 shots after Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for school-aged children was approved by the federal government last Tuesday.

Kids in the 5 to 11 age group can receive their vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Parents can begin scheduling appointments for as early as Saturday, November 6. While many parents are relieved that children can finally get inoculated, others have questions or fears regarding side effects and potency. Click here for what South Florida parents should know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children in a report from NBC 6’s Julia and Marissa Bagg.

No. 5 - Getting rich quick is a promise you may have heard from someone trying to recruit you into a new business or investment opportunity.

But, a lot of these promises can be too good to be true, and could cost you thousands of dollars. It’s a lesson Gilmer Bautista said he recently learned. Bautista says earlier this year he was looking for a way to make extra money. He leaped at a new investment opportunity. But it didn’t take long for him to realize this roll of the dice wouldn’t pay off. To find out how to avoid being a scheme victim, click here for the report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - An extra hour of sleep is nearly upon us with daylight saving time 2021 due to end soon.

So when exactly will you have to "fall back" and set your clocks back by an hour? And what about those proposals to either make daylight saving time permanent or abolish it? Under current federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November. This year, the first Sunday in November falls on Nov. 7, giving people an extra hour of sleep. Daylight saving time in 2022 will begin on March 13. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, Daylight Saving Time ends. Turn your clocks back by one hour, which means you gain one hour that day, in order to "fall back."