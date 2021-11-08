6 to Know: Brightline Resumes Operations After Pandemic Shutdown

It’s Monday, November 8th- and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test. Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month.

No. 2 - A South Florida Uber driver says she was assaulted and beaten up by an irate passenger Saturday morning in Overtown.

The attack happened at around 10 a.m. near Northwest 1st Place and 13th. Sumey Martinez Arzuaga said the passenger wanted her to make two stops during the trip, and she told him to be quick about it. That's when the passenger became angry and told Martinez to cancel the trip, she said. She then told him to cancel. The passenger became more enraged and allegedly spit at her. Martinez got out of the car and threatened to call 911. She and the passenger had a hard time communicating because she doesn't know English. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - South Florida's higher-speed passenger train service will resume operations Monday after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.

Brightline says it will resume with hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Company officials say all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and, following federal regulations, mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations. The private company, which began operations in 2017, suspended service in March 2020 shortly after the pandemic began. Even during the shutdown, Brightline has continued laying track for its planned expansion from South Florida to Orlando and its theme parks. That route is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

No. 4 - If you’re on the hunt for a deal this holiday season, there is reason to consider starting your shopping now.

Black Friday sales are already in full swing, with major retailers like Walmart, Target, and even Costco rolling out special sales weeks before Thanksgiving. Walmart’s “Deals for Days” include price drops on everything from TVs to toys to even AirPods. Target is offering similar sales and promising to price match if the price drops on Target before Christmas Eve. Best Buy also has a price guarantee for certain items, refunding the difference if the price drops before Nov. 26 and you are part of their membership program. Click here to find out why these options may work for you in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 5 - An art project weaves the stories of the countless Cubans who’ve set out to sea to escape the island nation.

On display are the items — some practical, some not — that tell stories of Cubans who say goodbye to family and friends to embark on a treacherous sea journey to the U.S. Click here for the story from NBC 6 anchor Roxanne Vargas on how some risked their lives for the chance at freedom in the new world.

No. 6 - There was celebratory music coming from the Miami Dolphins locker room on Sunday afternoon, the first time that's happened this season.

The game was ugly. For the Dolphins, the result wasn't. In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating the Houston Texans 17-9 on Sunday. Brissett filled in again for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the game with a finger injury on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa had been limited in practice during the week, though Flores said Friday he was optimistic that the second-year QB would be able to play. The Dolphins host Baltimore on Thursday night. It’ll be Miami’s first Thursday home game since 2014.