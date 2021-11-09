6 to Know: Rising Rent Creates Tighter Budgets for Black, Latino Households

It’s Tuesday, November 9th- and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Pro wrestler Taryn Terrell joins a lawsuit as one of four women alleging that the Biltmore’s former lead massage therapist sexually abused them.

Terrell, a woman known well by wrestling fans, is speaking out about the sex abuse she says happened at the Biltmore Hotel in August 2020 when she went on a getaway with her husband. Terrell spoke exclusively with NBC 6 from her home outside New Orleans after joining the lawsuit alongside three other women alleging the massage therapist, Oscar Ojeda, touched them inappropriately. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 2 - A new report details what deputies found at slain student Miya Marcano's apartment in Orange County.

Investigators have revealed more details from the initial report that was filed when college student Miya Marcano was first reported missing. The incident report from Sept. 24 was initially released in October with many of the details heavily redacted. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released the full report with more details of the moments deputies came to her Orlando apartment after she didn't board a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

No. 3 - Surfside's nationally-renowned expert, Allyn Kilsheimer, finally gets access to collapse site.

Four months after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers ripped a hole in the Surfside skyline, citizens are left with broken hearts and still no answers. Expert structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer was hired to investigate the incident shortly after it occurred. However, the county did not allow him on the site to conduct measurements and tests until last week when the judge handling the case finally gavehim limited accessibility.

No. 4 - COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to students ages 5 to 11 at Broward Public Schools beginning Wednesday.

Broward County elementary and middle school students will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their school. The shots, which are voluntary and require parental consent, will be administered by the Department of Health staff. Parents will be receiving details from their kids' schools about dates and availability at each school.

No. 5 - Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has ‘more to do' in Florida before considering a run for the Oval Office.

Amid rumors of a presidential run, DeSantis said in an exclusive interview with NBC 6's Jackie Nespral that he still has more to do in Florida before considering a run for president in 2024 or beyond. Earlier Monday, it was learned that DeSantis would be running for a second term as Florida's governor in 2022.

No. 6 - Rising rent in South Florida creates even tighter budgets for Black and Latino households.

If you are looking for a place to rent in South Florida, you may have noticed rising rent costs. According to data from Zillow, in August the average rent in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale metro was up 20% when compared to the previous year. These prices consume a major portion of people’s paychecks, especially for renters of color. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.