6 to Know: Redoing Recycling in South Florida, Special Session Kicks Off

No. 1 - South Florida joined in solidarity Monday in response to renewed nationwide protests in defiance of the Cuban government.

The protest follows demonstrations in July where thousands of Cubans took to the streets calling for change and demanding an end to food and medicine shortages. On Sunday, the Assembly of Cuban Resistance, which brings together more than 35 associations that fight for democracy on the island, encouraged exiles in Miami, especially Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, to join the protests. On Sunday, U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez tweeted a video in support of the Cuban protests, saying in Spanish that "Today more than ever, the Cuban people want freedom." Gimenez along with South Florida Republican congressmembers Maria Elvira Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart and New York congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to "send a clear message to the illegitimate Cuban regime."

No. 2 - Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' fight against virus rules.

The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue schools with masking requirements. DeSantis has become one of the highest profile Republican governors in the country through his vocal opposition to lockdowns and virus mandates, pitting himself against President Joe Biden as DeSantis runs for reelection and eyes a potential 2024 presidential bid. The Republican measures would bar private businesses from having coronavirus vaccine mandates unless they allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs, proof of immunity based on a prior COVID-19 infection, regular testing and an agreement to wear protective gear.

No. 3 - Infrastructure week is finally here. President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava was among the local leaders invited to the White House for the signing ceremony. Levine-Cava has her eyes on funding a variety of projects, including transit improvements laid out in the county's Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit plan. The infrastructure bill contains billions of dollars for roads and bridges but also for new rail lines, projects to mitigate sea level rise, improved broadband access, and environmental improvement projects.

No. 4 - Republican operative Roger Stone is among the supporters of former President Donald Trump who want an "audit" of Florida election results even though Trump won there.

Stone told NBC 6 in a text message that he was referring to the findings by Defend Florida, a group connected to a national group of Trump allies, Defend Our Union, formed after the 2020 election. But experts on election administration say the group's methodology and conclusions are flawed.

No. 5 - Cities across South Florida are changing how they deal with recycling.

It's a big business, but recycling has not been paying off for some communities. China, once American's top buyer of recyclables, stopped taking most of our country's recycling in 2018. This change drove down the value on the global market and drove up the price taxpayers were paying for the service. As cities try to adapt, the market for recyclables continues to shift.

No. 6 - Blake James is no longer Miami's athletic director, with both sides saying it was a mutual decision for him to leave the university Monday in a move that came two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost at Florida State.

The school said it was beginning a search for his replacement. Deputy AD Jennifer Strawley will serve as the interim AD during the search. Miami is likely to consider more changes in athletics, and football coach Manny Diaz faces an uncertain future. The move was made about six weeks after school president Julio Frenk released a letter to the university community insisting he would increase his involvement with athletics and saying “we are fully committed to building championship-caliber teams at The U.” James was part of the decision-making group that hired Diaz in 2018, luring him away from a job at Temple that he’d held for less than a month.