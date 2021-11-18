6 to Know: Suspected Major Narcotics Operation Targeted, ‘Give Miami Day' Begins

It’s Thursday, November 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 – Law enforcement moved Wednesday to stifle what sources call a major drug operation that kept going despite its alleged ringleader being behind bars.

The arrests made by federal agents along with Broward Sheriff's deputies targeted drugs and money fueling the alleged drug ring provided illegal narcotics to a swath of Broward County. NBC 6 cameras captured a man and a woman in handcuffs outside of a restaurant, barbershop, and clothing store on East McNab Road in Pompano Beach. NBC 6 also saw agents working in the dark at a residence about a mile away. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the search warrants, where significant drugs and money were found. Click here to find out why this wasn’t the first time at this business for agents in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 2 - Newly released surveillance video shows shoppers running for their lives right after gunshots rang out at Aventura Mall earlier this year.

The surveillance footage, released Wednesday, comes after police announced a second arrest in connection with the May 8 shooting that left three people injured. Norman Lee Pickens, 21, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Back in June, police arrested 18-year-old Chrisey Irwim Pressley on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed firearm. The shooting happened while the mall was packed with shoppers on the Saturday before Mother's Day. The surveillance video shows what appears to be a group of people getting into an argument on the first floor outside of the Nordstrom department store.

No. 3 - The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed four bills that would prevent businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The bills now await Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

Earlier, lawmakers in the Republican-controlled House moved the measures forward over several amendments and objections from Democrats. The lawmakers passed the bills on a mostly party line vote after a lengthy debate that turned nasty when central Florida Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini commented about President Joe Biden. DeSantis had called the special legislative session to pass the bills, which he says are necessary to ensure that people don't lose their jobs over vaccinations.

No. 4 - Miami-Dade County commissioners voted Wednesday to redevelop an old golf course in Kendall — a move activists say comes with traffic and environmental concerns.

Commissioners voted 10-2 to change the zoning, which would allow for developers to move forward with a project to build 550 homes on the old Calusa golf course. The 168-acre golf course, located off Killian Parkway and Southwest 127th Avenue, has been a source of heated debate since it closed over 10 years ago. Some residents say this new proposal by GL Homes is something they can support to get rid of what they call an unsightly area that they claim reduces property value.

No. 5 - Disney Cruise Line will require guests as young as 5 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a ship.

For sailings beginning on or after Jan. 13, 2022, the cruise line is requiring everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated at the time of sailing, according to updated guidance on Disney Cruise's website. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the distribution of the COVID-19 shot to children ages 5-11 earlier this month. Guests ages 4 and under, who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, must provide a negative COVID-19 test result between three days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before Jan. 13, 2022.

No. 6 - It's an annual event highlighting some of the top groups giving back to the 305 - and this year, Give Miami Day hopes to set records when it comes to money donated.

The 24-hour giving event started at 12 a.m. Thursday and encourages residents to "explore the online profiles of hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits that continuously provide the supplies, services and support" for those in the community in need, according to its website. Give Miami Day has raised over $80 million since starting in 2012 and hopes to go over $100 million in donations after this year. The day will include special 'Power Hours' focusing on specific groups promoting organizations including Black equity, LGBTQ+ equity, animals, faith-based services and more.