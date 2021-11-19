6 to Know: 911 Calls Capture Shooting Chaos, Miami-Dade Youth Fair Returns

It’s Friday, November 19th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for your day.

No. 1 - Frantic 911 calls capture the chaos as several victims were shot in their cars early Monday morning in Broward County.

“Somebody was shooting at another car, and they shot our car and another person,” said one woman in a call to dispatchers. “They’re shooting. They’re still shooting," the caller said. "They started shooting at somebody else. Oh my God, they’re shooting.” Miramar police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. Three women in a black Infinity noticed two cars speeding behind them, flashing their lights. According to the police report, two of the women inside the Infinity were shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died, and the other is in stable condition. To hear the frantic calls, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 2 - Months after the owner of a Pompano Beach hot dog shop was busted for allegedly running a major drug dealing operation, the business was once again raided and his three sons were arrested on similar charges.

NBC 6 cameras on Wednesday captured law enforcement teams from the Department of Homeland Security and the Broward Sheriff's Office taking down what sources called an expansive organized drug operation at Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs on Southeast 15th Street that authorities said provided a large section of Broward County with illegal narcotics. On Thursday, NBC 6 learned that three arrests were made in the raid. Now arrested are the elder Louis Younglove Sr.’s three sons: 23-year-old Alan Younglove, 25-year-old Adam Younglove, and 28-year-old Anthony Younglove. All were behind bars in Broward Thursday facing federal charges.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law legislation that cracks down on businesses that require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

DeSantis signed the package of bills during a news conference at a car dealership in Brandon, Florida on Thursday, a day after lawmakers in the Republican-controlled statehouse passed the bills. DeSantis laughed when asked by a reporter if the bill signing being held in Brandon was a reference to the chants of “Let's go Brandon” that have become a coded stand-in for “F—- Joe Biden” among conservatives. DeSantis, a Republican, called the special legislative session on vaccine mandates as he waged a legal and media campaign against vaccine mandates pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

No. 4 - Democratic leadership announced early Friday that they would reconvene later in the morning for a House vote on an expansive social and environment bill, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached his fourth hour speaking to delay its passage.

The House is scheduled reconvene at 8 a.m. to finish consideration. A time for a vote has not been announced. Democrats were poised to brush aside months-long divisions and pass the legislation late Thursday, as President Joe Biden and his party neared a defining win in their drive to use their control of government to funnel its resources toward their domestic priorities. House approval, expected on a near party-line vote, would send the measure to a Senate where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and that chamber’s strict rules seemed certain to force significant changes. That will prompt fresh disputes between party centrists and moderates that will likely take weeks to resolve.

No. 5 - You’ve probably received an email, or maybe even a notice in the mail, saying you may be able to file a claim for a class action lawsuit settlement. Chances are, though, you probably didn’t follow through.

It’s what Demir Boldin, also known as DJ, said he initially did. DJ is the husband of NBC 6 Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones. But in college, he played football, and like thousands of other college athletes, his likeness was being used in a video game over a period of several years. A group of athletes filed a lawsuit against the video game maker and others and that eventually led to a $60 million class action settlement DJ was eligible to claim. So he answered a few questions. And then he waited. Click here to find out what happened next in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - It’s been 956 days since the Miami-Dade Youth Fair was open for business.

Many are making memories on the midway for the first time. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, fair leaders announced it would be postponed. Fair president Eddie Cora says masks are not required but encouraged. Nearly 150 food vendors are on hand offering your favorite fair treats. "The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching the community by promoting education and South Florida agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement,” the fair says on its website.