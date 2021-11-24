6 to Know: Crypto Investment Scams Skyrocket, Keeping Thanksgiving Cooking Safe

It’s Wednesday, November 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for multiple gunmen who were caught on camera opening fire and striking an innocent bystander during an altercation in Lauderdale Lakes in October.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said the incident happened the night of Oct. 29, when the male victim approached two other men who were having a dispute near the 4300 block of State Road 7. Surveillance video shows the crowd scattering, then one person pulling out a gun and shooting. The victim — who is seen trying to take cover — was shot twice in the stomach and once in the arm. Detectives are asking for the public's help with information leading to the arrest of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No. 2 - A federal court document has revealed the latest on the breakup of what law enforcement says was one of the largest illegal drug operations in Broward County that was allegedly run by members of one family.

Heavily armed members from a Special Response Team swarmed when federal agents and BSO detectives moved in last week to shut down the Chi-Town Italian Beef and Chicago Hot Dogs Restaurant. Into the night, only NBC 6 cameras captured them removing bags from the restaurant and two other adjacent businesses. Now a federal court document NBC 6 obtained lays out exactly what they found: cocaine, large quantities of money and other narcotics, including a whopping 90,000 Xanax pills, according to the criminal complaint filed by an agent with the Department Of Homeland Security Investigations Division.

No. 3 - A federal judge has thrown out a gambling agreement Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe.

In her Monday ruling, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said the compact violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by illegally expanding gambling in the state. At a news conference Tuesday morning, DeSantis said he hadn't seen the judge's ruling yet but said it will likely be appealed. The Department of the Interior approved the compact in August. It would have allowed the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years.

No. 4 - Crypto trading has exploded in the last year and a half, and crooks have taken notice. They’re finding new ways to pounce and pilfer, and these crimes have recently skyrocketed.

Hatim Mursi says he had an entire life’s savings stolen in a cryptocurrency investment scam, more than a half-million dollars. The Fort Lauderdale resident says it all started when he received what he thought at the time was a wrong message on WhatsApp. It was a message he thought was meant for a friend. He said the woman claimed to have insider information. He did some research on the company and thought the site seemed legitimate, so he decided to open an account on “Owllex.com.” To find out what happened next and how you can protect yourself, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alyssa Hyman.

No. 5 - Robert Mills is an expert on plumbing, and after what happened to him a few days ago, he has now become an authority on street ripoffs.

A stranger approached Mills in the driveway of one of his customers as he was doing a plumbing job. The man told Mills he had lost his wallet and offered to sell him a gold ring, which to Mills felt and looked like the real thing. Mills told him to go to a pawn shop, which the guy said he could not do without identification. Sgt. Marc Frieder of the Aventura Police Department is an expert on transient offender scams, and actually teaches other cops about these organized crimes, which include distraction burglaries, in which one person poses as a worker at the front door while an accomplice breaks into the house, and sweetheart swindles, which involved preying on the lonely. Click here for his tips on what you need to know in a story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - Cooking accidents are unfortunately part of the holidays, and hospital emergency rooms see many cases this time of year.

Nicholas Howell, 12, got burnt with rubbing alcohol, which is a flame burn very similar to a cooking burn. Nicholas suffered severe burns to 35% of his arms and lower body. He had to be airlifted to Kendall Regional's Trauma Center. Elizabeth Kelson also suffered severe burns when grease caught fire in her kitchen. She spent a month in the burn unit, had numerous surgeries and has since recovered. To find out how you can prevent risks to you and your family, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Claudia Docampo.