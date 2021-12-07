6 to Know: Condo Buildings Residents Say Bikes Are Being Stolen, ‘Canes Announce New Coach

It’s Tuesday, December 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police have arrested two students after several threats were made on social media against schools in Miami-Dade County.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The district announced the arrests Monday, saying they came after an investigation involving "several schools." The students, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, face felony charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm. The parents of the 15-year-old said in an interview Monday night that their son was hacked and is innocent. Officials said police have been investigating more than a dozen threats since last week, though they said none appear to be credible. Officials did not say what schools were threatened but added additional police presence would be in place at several schools in the district.

No. 2 - It’s the season of giving, but for some living along the beach, alleged bike thieves are taking the holiday cheer.

Residents of condo buildings on Hollywood Beach say bike thefts are happening far too often. In surveillance video NBC 6 exclusively obtained, a man is seen checking out the bikes inside what residents say should be a secure area. Residents say the man then uses a bolt cutter to slice through the lock and then calmly takes the bike and heads off. Hollywood Police made one arrest earlier this year. The detective handling these bike thefts wasn’t available Monday to prove details on the investigation. The management company that oversees the multiple buildings in the area did not return NBC 6's request for comment. To see the thefts in action, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - A wake was held in South Florida for former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek, who died last week at 95.

Meek, the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, will be honored by a funeral service and celebration at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, her family said. Prior to the funeral service, her family will take part in a motorcade procession, “the Carrie Meek Final Farewell Journey,” that will pass by key landmarks associated with her life, family spokesman Adam Sharon said in a news release. Meek began her congressional career at an age when many people retire. She was 66 when she easily won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade County district, as one of the first African-Americans from Florida to win a seat in Congress.

No. 4 - A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Herb Elfring, 99, said he's glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he almost didn't live through the aerial assault. Elfring was in the Army, assigned to the 251st Coast Artillery, part of the California National Guard on Dec. 7, 1941. He recalled Japanese zero planes flying overhead and bullets strafing his Army base at Camp Malakole, a few miles down the coast from Pearl Harbor. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. (12:55 p.m. ET), the same minute the attack began decades ago. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro is expected to deliver the keynote speech.

No. 5 - Within hours of firing their last head football coach, the Miami Hurricanes hired their next field leader.

Former UM player and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was named the new head coach of the 'Canes on Monday. UM confirmed the news after Cristobal informed players at Oregon of his departure earlier Monday. The news comes after the school announced Monday it had parted ways with head coach Manny Diaz after three seasons leading the 'Canes. Cristobal played at Miami, was part of the 1989 and 1991 title-winning teams, then returned to start his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Hurricanes under Butch Davis in 1998. He wanted to be a candidate for the job when the Hurricanes fired Larry Coker but was hired as coach at FIU and spent six seasons there. A Tuesday morning news conference will take place to announce the hiring and introduce Cristobal.

No. 6 - A new scam is targeting people who are selling used items online.

The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau issued separate warnings about a new scam where scammers target your phone number. According to the warnings, scammers are targeting people who post things for sale on sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and other social media sites. The scammers contact sellers and ask them for their phone numbers. Then, the scammer asks the seller for their telephone number and will send over a Google Voice verification code through text message. To see how you can avoid being a victim of this new scam, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.