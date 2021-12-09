6 to Know: Miami Doctors Detail Omicron Variant, HypnoBirthing Method Explained

It’s Thursday, December 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for your day.

No. 1 - Police have made an arrest and charged the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was adducted from a Miami-Dade home after a body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Homestead during a search.

32-year-old Xavier Johnson was charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary in the case involving 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. He is being hold on no bond. Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and Lloyd answered it, Miami-Dade police said. The man alleged to be Johnson started beating Lloyd and dragged her before forcing her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL and fleeing the scene, police said. The family hoped the pregnant mother of two could be found before her 28th birthday next week.

No. 2 - A day after a juror said she didn't agree with a manslaughter verdict against a man accused of killing a woman in her Davie home in 2014, a mistrial has been declared.

The Broward County jury had been ordered to return to the jury room on Wednesday to try to agree on the fate of Dayonte Resiles, who is accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su in 2014. But after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision, a mistrial was declared Wednesday by Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy. Murphy thanked the jurors for their service, shook their hands, and said a new jury would be picked for a retrial in January. Jurors deliberated for four full days after the three-week trial, and sent questions to Murphy on Monday and Tuesday before signaling they had reached a verdict Tuesday night. They were trying to decide between manslaughter — which could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years — or first-degree murder, which in the case of Resiles, 27, could result in the death penalty.

No. 3 - Neighbors in the Silver Lakes community in Miramar were shocked after seeing dead and dying geese.

NBC 6 reached out to Rolando Calzadilla, the owner and manager of Pest Wildlife Pro who said he was hired by the association’s management company He said that while some people love the geese, others find them a nuisance. After an initial assessment and surveying, Calzadilla said he came to the community Tuesday to complete the job. During the process, he says a car drove by and spooked the birds causing them to fly off. Some of the neighbors were so outraged they reached out to the mayor, who messaged the residents saying the incident violates the city’s ordinance since Miramar is a bird sanctuary city and saying the pest company and the association will receive a notice to appear and could face fines. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman.

No. 4 - The first case of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the U.S. one week ago.

Since its discovery in South Africa, more than 20 countries have found the variant so far. Now, the new strain has hit Florida with the first case reported at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed in a statement to WFLA Tuesday. As doctors and scientists learn more about this new strain and the impact it could have on the community in South Florida, NBC 6's Carlos Suarez sat down with Dr. Rossana Rosa of Jackson Health System to learn more about the omicron variant. Click here for more on what Rosa had to say.

No. 5 - Many of us are eager to get together with family and friends this holiday season but you may want to talk to your insurance agent before hosting a holiday party at your home.

If you own your home, you already have a homeowner’s insurance policy, so you may be covered if someone slips and falls at your home or gets hurt in some other way. But does your homeowner’s insurance policy offer enough protection if you’re hosting a holiday gathering? NBC 6 Responds spoke with Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute about this topic. He says you may want to consider adding what’s known as Umbrella Coverage, which will give you at least a million dollars of extra coverage. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - Many expectant mothers have heard about the Lamaze method of childbirth, but a lesser-known technique, called HypnoBirthing, is starting to get more popular.

NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia is now over 8 months pregnant and after doing some research online about pain management during labor, she signed up for HypnoBirthing classes offered at the Family Birthing Center through Memorial Healthcare System. Luisa Shulruff, who had been working as a nurse and certified Lamaze Childbirth Educator for years, decided to become certified in the Mongan Method of Hypnobirthing and brought it to Memorial Healthcare System. So what exactly is Hypnobirthing? Click here in a report.