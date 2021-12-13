6 to Know: Precaution Urged After Omicron Variant Reported in Miami-Dade

It’s Monday, December 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A female driver lost control of her car and drove over a parking spot and into the kitchen of an apartment in the complex where she lives in Lauderhill, police said. The incident occurred Sunday at 2232 Northwest 56th Ave.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The driver and passenger were treated on the scene for minor injuries. The tenant of the apartment, Lorraine Brown, says she was sitting outside on the stairs when the car came barreling through her kitchen. Family members tell NBC 6 the driver is pregnant and possibly had cramps when the crash happened. The driver and passenger live in the apartment complex. According to the family, both women are expected to be okay. The pregnant driver went to get an ultrasound as a precaution.

No. 2 - City of Miami Police responded to Northeast 2nd Avenue and 14th Street in reference to shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A resident recorded video, which was later posted to Only in Dade, showing a group of drivers doing circles and blocking traffic by the FTX Arena, near Biscayne Boulevard and 9th Street. Officers were flagged down by a female victim, who said she was hit in the face with a paintball and that the car she was in was hit multiple times with bullets and paintballs. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No. 3 - After a series of tornadoes hit a number of states in the South and Midwest on Friday, many communities, including Mayfield, Kentucky, were left devastated by the damage.

Mayfield’s mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan spoke to Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY about the damage that was done to the town and how they’re coping as a community. Mayfield's downtown area decimated by the storm, and emergency responders are still searching the site of a collapsed candle factory for survivors. Kentucky was among half a dozen states affected by the storm system, along with Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The storm appears to have travelled hundreds of miles. Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s governor, estimated that the death toll would "exceed 50" and would instead be in the range of “70 or 100.”

No. 4 - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pushed for continued caution after the first case of the omicron variant was reported in the county Friday.

The first case in Florida was reported at a Tampa hospital on Tuesday and a second case was reported in St. Lucie County. Levine Cava's office confirmed that the case was reported to local authorities and said the analysis to identify the variant case was done in a day and a half, which means that it is a recent case. Levine Cava tweeted that the first case in the county is a "frustrating reminder that this pandemic is not over" and laid out steps residents can take to protect themselves and their families. Among the steps she pointed to were getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot and other mitigation techniques like wearing a mask in crowded areas and getting tested.

No. 5 - Divers at Neptune Memorial Reef installed a memorial plaque on Sunday to honor the 98 victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

The underwater columbarium, located a few miles off the coast of Key Biscayne in Miami, added the plaque to their expansive underwater sanctuary. The plaque commemorates the 98 victims who perished when Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside on Jun. 24. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and families of the victims boarded a passenger boat departing from the Miami Beach Marina to install the memorial plaque in the reef.

No. 6 - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce nominations to the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning. But will Hollywood care?

The press association, often ridiculed, even by its own hosts, this year went from punchline to pariah. After a Los Angeles Times’ exposé detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist, studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Critics say the Globes aren't yet ready to return to the spotlight. Most of the film industry has this awards season kept the HFPA at arms length, or ignored it entirely. On Monday morning, those nominated may not be celebrating. Some may even say “No thank you.” NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, in May said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.”