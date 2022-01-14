6 to Know: Man in Video That Led to Miami-Dade Cop's Arrest Speaks

It’s Friday, January 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two men are hospitalized after gunshots were fired in a cargo area adjacent to Miami International Airport Thursday, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Police say a dispute from several days prior to the incident escalated into a physical confrontation between four adult males, with one of the men pulling out a gun. One of the victims was struck in the lower extremities and the other in the abdominal area. Both are in stable condition. Police have detained the shooter and the other person involved in the argument is being questioned. No charges have been filed yet.

No. 2 - The brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who was the plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit was found dead in a Florida landfill, and now authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, had been last seen alive on Jan. 3, Tallahassee Police officials said. A missing person alert was issued for Diaz-Johnson on Saturday, the same day his body was discovered in the Jackson County landfill, police said. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office officials said the body had been in trash collected at the Baker landfill by a garbage transportation company. Tallahassee Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No. 3 - The city of Miami has opened six new walk-up Covid-19 testing sites to meet the demand as the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to keep waiting lines long.

The new sites will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new locations include:

Grapeland Park - 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue

- 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue Little Haiti Community Center - 6301 Northeast 2nd Avenue

- 6301 Northeast 2nd Avenue Regatta Park - 3500 Pan American Drive

- 3500 Pan American Drive Shenandoah Park - 1800 Southwest 21st Street

- 1800 Southwest 21st Street West End Park - 6030 Southwest 2nd Street

- 6030 Southwest 2nd Street Domino Park Pavilion - 801 Southwest 15th Avenue

No. 4 - A man who was seen in a video that led to a Miami-Dade Police officer being charged with battery and official misconduct is speaking out to tell his side of the story.

Miami-Dade Officer Joseph Diaz was one of three South Florida officers charged Wednesday in connection with three separate incidents. Diaz's charged stem from a July 2020 encounter with Kenny Ortega, with body camera footage showing Diaz taking Ortega to the ground after Ortega directed a profanity at Diaz after he'd had several too many drinks. On top of the alleged battery, prosecutors allege Diaz wasn’t truthful when writing up the paperwork charging Ortega. To hear his thoughts, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 5 - The owner of a Miami-Dade towing company is facing charges after police said the business operated without a license for over a year, illegally towing hundreds of vehicles during that time.

Carlo Guerrier, 46, was arrested Wednesday on one count of grand theft and 246 counts each of towing without a license and towing manifest violation. According to an arrest report, Guerrier is the owner of A&G Towing on Northwest 22nd Avenue, which has been operating since August 2020 without a license. The report said that out of "242 tows carried out by A&G Towing, 222 of them were found to be after the date of August 29, 2020 when Mr. Guerrier had no Miami-Dade County license and was not authorized to carry out the tows."

No. 6 - A baby dolphin that was found trapped inside a fishing net was freed Wednesday — and the whole rescue was caught on camera.

Video shows Miami-Dade Police Officer Nelson Silva working to release the dolphin from tangled netting in the waters near Shorecrest. "I got you, buddy," Silva said as he attempted to cut through the netting. Silva, who works in the department's marine patrol unit, responded to the scene shortly after receiving a call about a dolphin in distress, authorities said. Silva noted the animals strength as the dolphin wriggled through the fishing net. Silva continued to try to get closer to the dolphin so that he could free the creature.