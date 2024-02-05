6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Feb. 5, 2024.

A shooting investigation is underway in Lauderdale Lakes after heavy police presence swarmed a home early Monday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday off of NW 40th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sherriff's Office said a victim sustained injuries that were not life threatening and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

NBC6 spoke with a man who lives nearby and he said a stray bullet went through a car parked in his yard and pierced the radio inside.

After a stormy Sunday, rough weather is set to fire up again Monday.

Monday morning started out considerably calm, but it will become a lot more active as storms approach from the west.

By the afternoon, there will be improving conditions. An isolated shower could still be around, but the severe weather threats diminish.

Monday night will bring cooler and breezy conditions as lows fall into the mid-50s.

Two men were hospitalized after being shot while driving eastbound on the along the Palmetto Expressway Sunday night.

The incident occurred near the Golden Glades interchange.

According to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol, a white BMW sedan was shot at by an unknow vehicle striking the driver multiple times and the passenger in leg.

Authorities told NBC6 the driver then lost control of the car and crashed into the median underneath the overpass.

The driver was in critical condition at Aventura Hospital, while the passenger is reportedly stable.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact police.

The teen accused of shooting another student after a fight near Miami Northwestern Senior High School, is being charged as an adult and is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Shocking video captured the teen gunman opening fire following the fight near northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street on Jan. 11.

According to an arrest report, both teens had been attending the basketball game as spectators and after it ended, got into a verbal exchange and agreed to a fight.

The teen victim was left critically injured when the altercation escalated to a shooting, while the 15-year-old gunman, identified as Kenahri Smith, later turned himself in.

A Miami-Dade County judge decided on Saturday that he'll be charged as an adult.

Applications have reopened for Miami-Dade County's Section 8 housing choice voucher program waiting list.

The application period started at midnight on Monday, Feb. 5, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Applications must be submitted online. Click here for a link to the application.

Miami will be hosting seven World Cup Games at the Hard Rock Stadium, including the third place game.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, also beating out Texas and California for soccer’s showcase game.

All games from the quarterfinals on are being played in the United States. Semifinals are on July 14 at AT&T and the following day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.