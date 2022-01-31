6 to Know: Wild Video Captures Road Rage Shooting on I-95

It’s Monday, January 31st – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The most recent cool spell wrapped up overnight Sunday as lows sunk into the 40s again but remaining above Sunday morning’s cold temperature readings.

After Monday morning lows drop into the middle and upper 40s, highs will rebound to the lower 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies. The overall weather pattern for the new week brings warmer weather back to South Florida. That might be some good news for invasive iguanas, which go into a sort of suspended animation mode when it gets below 40 degrees. Click here for your complete First Alert forecast.

No. 2 - South Florida airports dealt with the ramifications of extreme winter weather in the Northeast, as Florida sees some of the lowest temperatures in years.

Over 200 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday, and another and over 100 flights have canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. On Saturday, Miami International Airport saw 145 cancellations and 165 delays. Fort Lauderdale International Airport saw 127 cancellations and 84 delays. American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue accounted for the majority of the canceled flights at MIA and JetBlue and Spirit were the most affected by the cancellations at FLL.

No. 3 - The bodies of two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were discovered Saturday at a vacation rental home in St. Augustine.

According to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office, the two deputies involved were in a romantic relationship and were heard arguing by other deputies on vacation with them prior to the gunshots. The preliminary investigation shows that the gunshot wound to Detective Daniel Leyden appeared to be self-inflicted and that he was the sole shooter. Detective Leyden worked within the Criminal Investigations Division. The name of the victim has not been released.

No. 4 - Wild video shows a driver pulling out his weapon and getting into a gunfight with another driver in the middle of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting happened at around 7 a.m on June 21, 2021, near Northwest 151st Street. The video shows the moments Eric Popper pulled out his gun and shot at the other driver several times while traveling southbound down the highway in what the Florida Highway Patrol called a road rage incident. NBC 6 obtained the dashcam footage Friday from Popper's attorney, Robert Gershman, who confirmed the video is from the incident. Click here to find out why he said the shooting was justified in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne

No. 5 - Like so many South Florida families, Peter McCarthy, his wife and one of their children tested positive for COVID-19 right after Christmas.

“I actually didn’t get too affected by COVID,” he said. “My wife had it a little worse.” Still, Peter said he started testing regularly at the Sunny Isles Government Center site, which was most convenient for him, as he tried to figure out when he was no longer positive. He said he pre-registered to get tested on Jan. 2, made the line and provided a sample. But when he received two separate results the following day – one negative and one positive – he was surprised. Click here to find out what happened next in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - The Los Angeles Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco took a 17-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle late in the third quarter, but the Rams scored 13 unanswered points to hand the 49ers a stunning loss. In the other game, the Cincinnati Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime on Sunday in the AFC Championship, matching the biggest comeback in championship game history. The Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium where they will take on the Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on NBC.