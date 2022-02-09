6 to Know: Teen Sentenced After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

It’s Wednesday, February 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A father fatally shot a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy at a Miami Lakes home Tuesday night before killing himself, police said.

The incident, which police say was a domestic dispute, happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. Zabaleta added the wife was in the house as well but she was not injured. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming outside of the home. Officials have not released the names of the three people who died at this time as an investigation continues.

No. 2 - A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago.

Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison. Oliveira, who was 17 then, pointed the gun at Arya while with a group of friends inside a Miami apartment his parents rented him. She was shot in the forehead and died at the hospital not long after Judge Teresa Pooler ultimately decided that while Oliveira was technically charged with accidentally killing Arya, in reality, she said it was no accident, indicating he pointed the weapon at her and pulled the trigger.

No. 3 - Police arrested a man who they said randomly stabbed another man at a Pembroke Pines gas station moments after he was caught on camera burglarizing a nearby restaurant early Tuesday.

Police said the burglary took place before 1:30 a.m. at the Sergio's restaurant located at 13620 Pines Boulevard, where surveillance video captured the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Alex Feldbauer, breaking in. Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a nearby Shell gas station after a man had been stabbed in the back by Feldbauer without provocation while tending to his vehicle, police said. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No. 4 - A bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida's primary schools was passed by the state senate's education committee on Tuesday.

The bill, titled "Parental Rights in Education," passed through the committee by a 6-3 vote. As written, the proposal states that school districts "may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” A parent could sue a district for violations. But activists have dubbed the proposal the "Don't Say Gay" bill and contend it would endanger the mental health of the state's LGBTQ children.

No. 5 - A 12-year-old returned to a South Florida hospital Tuesday to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life after he suffered from severe burns from attempting a TikTok challenge.

Nick Howell spent more than two months at Kendall Regional last year, where he underwent several surgeries and procedures to recover from the burns all over his body. On Tuesday, he received a medal from the hospital to honor his bravery throughout his time there. Aside from the support from medical staff at the hospital, his parents were also there every step of the way. Dr. Haaris Mir at Kendall Regional says Howell's treatment was complex and filled with complicated surgeries. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Victor Jorges.

No. 6 - Lindsey Jacobellis has officially completed her redemption tour.

Sixteen years after famously losing a commanding lead in the final moments of the women's snowboard cross, the 36-year-old has earned her place atop the podium and given the U.S. its first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Jacobellis entered Beijing with high expectations. After opening her Olympic career with a silver medal at the 2006 Games, she struggled to follow up that performance, missing the final rounds in both Vancouver and Sochi. In PyeongChang, she looked poised to leave with some hardware, but ultimately fell to fourth, missing out on the bronze medal by .003 seconds.