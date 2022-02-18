6 to Know: Hialeah Mom Killed After Argument Over Parking Spot

It’s Friday, February 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - One woman was killed and another was hospitalized following a dog attack at an animal rescue facility in Oakland Park Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in the 300 block of E. Commercial Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene after receiving a call about an animal bite. Officials said one of the women was working with a dog, described as a large mixed breed 3-year-old named Gladys, when it suddenly snapped and attacked her. Broward County Animal Care officials later confirmed that the dog was humanely euthanized.

No. 2 - Several agencies are investigating after a mother came to pick up her child from a Plantation daycare only to find that the building was locked and the toddler was left inside, alone.

Plantation police officers responded before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the KinderCare Learning Center, located at 10790 West Sunrise Boulevard. The child's mother went to the daycare to pick up her 2-year-old daughter only to find out the building was locked, and the lights were off. The woman called 911 as she saw her child through the front door window in a pitch-black room, realizing she was locked inside. She filmed the toddler with her cellphone from the outside of the building as she talked to an operator. The Plantation Fire Department was able to pry the building's doors open to let the child out, according to an incident report. The girl was checked out by paramedics and did not need any medical treatment.

No. 3 - A family is in mourning after a mother was killed in an argument over a parking spot in Hialeah.

It happened early Sunday morning near First Avenue and Fourth Street outside of Olga Hernandez's apartment, where she lived with her two children. Fernandez got into an argument with a man after telling him to leave a parking spot. The driver hit her with his car. Fernandez's children are in shock after their mother was killed, her best friend said. Click here for more in a report you'll see Only on 6.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No. 4 - First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in South Florida on Friday, speaking at an event with military families.

Dr. Biden will attend a listening session at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, located in Opa-locka, where she is expected to deliver remarks shortly after.The First Lady will also take part in a book reading event in partnership with Disney and Blue Star Families as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative. Earlier in the day, Biden will attend an event in Tampa as part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

No. 5 - The good Samaritan who jumped into action to save a woman being attacked and strangled with a shoelace at a Miami-Dade bus terminal last month said it was an instinct to help.

"I didn’t hesitate because, for me, it was clear what I had to do," Billy Bohrt said. The attack happened Jan. 2. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was waiting for a bus at the stop at 3814 Northwest 25th Street, police said. Officials said the suspect, 27-year-old Aaron K. Quinones, approached the woman from behind and started to strangle her with a shoelace. The video shows another man — now identified as Bohrt — step in and hold Quinones until security arrived. Quinones was charged with attempted murder. To hear why he stepped in, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Nicole Lauren.

No. 6 – In the 2022 Winter Olympics, John Shuster and the U.S. men's curling team have come up short in their bid to make a second straight Olympic podium.

The U.S. team of Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner fell to Canada 8-5 in the bronze medal match on Friday morning. Holding a three-point advantage in the 10th end, Canada skip Brad Gushue secured the victory by knocking both U.S. stones out of the house with only two throws remaining. NBC’s primetime coverage starts Friday at 8 p.m. and can be seen right here on NBC 6.