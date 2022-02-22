6 to Know: Local Hospital Fined Following Deaf Patient's Lawsuit

It’s Tuesday, February 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A shooting in Cooper City that left one ATV rider dead and another hospitalized was done by someone in a car, a Broward County commissioner said Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and deputies responded to the scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities haven't been released. Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller confirmed Monday that authorities believe the shooter was someone in a car. He condemned the shooting while also condemning the dangerous ATV riders.

No. 2 - A family was left with nothing and is looking to rebuild after a massive fire destroyed their southwest Miami-Dade home of 25 years.

The fire happened in the middle of the night on Feb. 16. Ceaser and Jacqueline Molina woke up to the crackling sounds of the fire and were able to escape just in time. Their nephew was the first to wake up. The couple's daughter, Samara, felt sheer panic when she got the call that her childhood home was on fire, and that her parents had been rushed to the hospital. Click here for more on how their worlds are now torn upside down in a report from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi.

No. 3 - Not being able to hear hasn’t stopped Rose Adams from doing what she loves: teaching.

She was teaching at a Palm Beach County high school when her health took a turn. Doctors determined Rose had a problem with her red blood cells that made her exhausted with problems breathing. She picked the Cleveland Clinic to help her. Three years ago, she said she arrived at the Weston medical facility thinking it was just for an initial blood test. Rose said she stayed for what she described as frightening six days at the Cleveland Clinic with no idea what was being said because they didn’t provide a sign language interpreter, even though she said she repeatedly asked for one. Click here for more on how the hospital was fined following a lawsuit in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - World leaders scrambled Tuesday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to signal possible sanctions — after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

While Russia's troop movements were still not clear, leaders in Asia and elsewhere voiced strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, along with worries about how a European war could hurt global and local economies and endanger foreign nationals trapped in Ukraine. A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried. Putin blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

No. 5 - For decades, drug runners and their potential connections to terrorist groups have been a constant concern of law enforcement and military leaders at the U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

Now, the cartels are going to have a tougher time hiding, and that is in part because of what is happening almost 400 miles above the earth. The U.S. Space Force, which has only been around for two years, is sending satellites into orbit on many days from Cape Canaveral. Some head into orbit over the Caribbean, Central and Latin America — where drug lords have for years produced and then shipped cocaine and marijuana into the U.S. by using waterways in and around South Florida. NBC 6 was granted exclusive access to see how space, ground, and sea forces are using what the satellites provide. Click here for a closer look in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - For the first time ever, a woman has reached the captain rank in the Plantation Police Department.

Captain Jessica Ryan has been in law enforcement for two decades. Her roles have varied through the years — she’s been involved in a few task forces, including internet crimes against children. Now, she is in charge of the road patrol division at Plantation PD. Prior to being captain, she had already made history in the department when she was promoted to lieutenant. According to the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, only 3% of leadership positions in law enforcement are held by women. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Victor Jorges.