6 to Know: Tragic Florida Shooting, Unemployment Benefits Ending

These are the top 6 stories you need to know for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

No. 1: Tragic Florida Shooting

A former Marine shot and killed four people, including a mother and infant, Florida authorities said.

The violence unfolded Sunday morning at a home in Lakeland in Polk County.

Authorities said a deputy was in the area, heard gunshots and responded to a house where he encountered the alleged gunman, identified as Bryan James Riley.

Riley was shot once during a shootout with deputies, authorities said. He eventually surrendered.

An 11-year-old girl was also shot several times but survived the attack.

No. 2: Labor Day in South Florida

Today is Labor Day! The holiday weekend is usually a busy time for businesses in Miami Beach with folks from across the country coming to enjoy the beach and entertainment.

With the recent crime wave and growing concerns, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is warning visitors about new regulations and an uptick in security.

Bad weather prevented crowds on Miami Beach on a normally busy Labor Day weekend. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Gelber says they are bringing in additional firefighters and code compliance officers as well, and says ten county police officers will help out at the beach for the rest of the year. The city will also be setting up a DUI checkpoint.

No. 3: Miami Roommate Fatally Stabbed

The search is on for a man accused of killing his roommate in Miami.

Police say Yasnier Lopez was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1000 block of Northwest 40th Avenue.

Police haven't identified the suspect they're looking for.

No. 4: COVID-19 Booster Shots

The target date for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots is set for September 20th.

But Dr. Anthony fauci says the rollout for a third Moderna dose may take a little longer.

The Moderna booster shot may not get regulatory approval in time for a rollout the week of September 20th.

As for Pfizer, an FDA advisory panel will review Pfizer’s application for a booster on September 17th, only three days before shots are supposed to start.

The U.S. has now recorded at least 40 million cases of COVID-19 and over 651,000 virus-related deaths.

No. 5: Hurricane Ida One Week Later

It's been a week since Hurricane Ida ravaged Louisiana, and life for residents in the hardest hit areas is still nowhere near normal.

Some parts of the state are still flooded, leaving many residents unable to access their homes.

NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Streader takes a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and the Northeast as President Biden visits New Orleans touting whole of government help to affected areas and his infrastructure package.

Even more are facing food, water and gas shortages as they battle the heat and humidity.

The state's governor says restoring power is his biggest concern right now, as over 480,000 people remain in the dark.

No. 6: Unemployment Benefits Ending

Thousands of out-of-work Floridians will soon find themselves unable to qualify for any unemployment benefits.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program and the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program are set to expire Monday.

The two federal programs were established last year, under the Cares Act.