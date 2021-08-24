6 to Know: What New CDC Guidance for Cruising Means for You

It’s Tuesday, August 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - In the first major battle of the 2021-22 school year, the Broward County School Board will meet Tuesday days after the Florida Board of Education demanded they comply with an executive order banning mask mandates.

An official response from Broward, one of two counties issued the order from the state last Friday, is due by 10 a.m. at the 48-hour mark from when the order was issued. In the letter, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said both Broward and Alachua County could face sanctions. If the counties do not comply, they are ordered to provide the state with information on the “current annual compensation provided to all school board members.” In a statement, the Broward County School Board said they believe their district is in compliance. The statement continued to say the Broward school board feels DeSantis is "overreaching his authority."

No. 2 - When it comes to getting on a cruise ship, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending out a warning to passengers — stay home if you have a host of medical conditions.

This is the latest warning when it comes to cruising and it is all-in effort to protect passengers from COVID-19. The CDC gave advice Friday to those considering setting sail: if you are over 50 your risk goes up. They warn that those over 80 are at much higher risk. NBC 6 caught up to The Cruise Guy, Stewart Chiron, who is onboard a CDC test cruise operated by Royal Caribbean. Click here to hear what he had to say in a story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 3 - The leader of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced Monday to more than five months in jail after admitting that he burned a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a historic Black church in Washington during a pro-Trump demonstration in December.

Henry Tarrio, known to followers as Enrique, was arrested Jan. 4 in Washington on a warrant stemming from an incident on Dec. 12. The Proud Boys and other groups marched in a raucous rally through downtown. The banner was stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black churches in Washington. Tarrio, 37, of Miami, also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a high-capacity gun magazine, which is illegal in Washington. Investigators said he had the magazines with him when he returned to the city for the Jan. 6 protests of the electoral vote count in Congress.

No. 4 - Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York at the stroke of midnight, taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

The Democrat from western New York was sworn in as governor in the first minutes of Tuesday in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. Also at the ceremony were her husband, children and their spouses, a spokesperson for Hochul said. Cuomo submitted a letter late Monday to the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate saying his resignation was effective at midnight. He announced he was quitting two weeks ago, saying he wanted to avoid a likely impeachment battle. On his final day in office, Cuomo released a pre-recorded farewell address in which he defended his record over a decade as New York’s governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a "media frenzy."

No. 5 - A beloved koala named "Hope" died at Zoo Miami Monday, just months after his second birthday.

Zoo Miami said Hope had been displaying signs of lethargy and a lack of appetite just days before his death. He had previously been experiencing gastrointestinal issues that were being monitored and treated before a sudden and rapid decline in his health. Zoo Miami is performing a thorough necropsy to determine the cause of the koala's death. Hope was born on May 30, 2019 and was the first koala to be born at the zoo in over 28 years.

No. 6 - Starbucks has some pretty exciting news to spice up your mundane Monday — unless, of course, you're anti-PSL.

The coffee chain just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice Latte is hitting stores across the country on Tuesday, Aug. 24, causing fall-flavor lovers everywhere to cry orange tears of joy. This marks the 18th year in a row that the PSL has earned itself a front-and-center spot on Starbucks' seasonal fall menu and its iconic blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg spices certainly has a cult following. Like in past years, the PSL will be available hot or iced, topped with a blend of whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. According to Starbucks, the flavorful fall latte is one of the chain's "most popular seasonal beverage of all time" and the company has sold an estimated 500 million+ drinks since 2003.