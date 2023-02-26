6-Year-Old Child Dies After Drowning in Waterway in Tamarac: BSO

A 6-year-old child died Saturday after Broward Sheriff's Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue found the boy in a waterway in Tamarac.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m., after authorities received a call regarding a missing endangered child in the area near 60 Ann Lee Lane in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the child in a nearby waterway.

Deputies pulled the child out of the water and immediately began lifesaving measures.

BSO’s Aviation Unit also responded to the scene and transported the child to a nearby hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating, but have not released any details on the identity of the child or what led up to the incident.