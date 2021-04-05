6-Year-Old Girl, 16-Year-old Boy Hospitalized After Shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were rushed to the hospital after they were wounded in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded and found the juvenile victims, who were taken by fire rescue crews to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their exact conditions were unknown.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

