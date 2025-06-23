60 children rescued in Tampa Bay, marking the largest child rescue operation in U.S. history

In a news conference Monday morning, Attorney General James Uthmeier and U.S. Marshal William Berger announced that 60 missing children in Central Florida were rescued.

Additionally, eight defendants were arrested on charges including human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession and drug trafficking.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission. As your Attorney General and a father of three young kids, protecting children is my top priority," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "If you victimize children, you're going to prison, end of story."

The operation was spearheaded by the U.S. Marshal's Office with legal counsel provided by the Office of Statewide Prosecution, including assistance from 20 agencies.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The children missing were aged ranging from 9 years old to 17 years old.

Once rescued, the children were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care, according to U.S. Marshal William Berger.

"60 kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. "At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. And to any family still missing their child, we will never stop searching until we make sure they are brought home safely."