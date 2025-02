A 61-year-old woman remains in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a car crash and fire early this Sunday morning in Miami.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. near Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway.

Firefighters rushed in to put out the flames after the vehicle caught on fire.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage from the impact.

The crash remains under investigation.