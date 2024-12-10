6th arrest made in violent armed robbery of victims wearing Rolex watches in Miami

Months after two people who were wearing Rolex watches in Miami were violently robbed, police announced they've now arrested six suspects in connection with the crime.

Adriana Puentes, 23, and Jesus Antonio Quintero-Rodriguez, 24, were arrested last week on armed robbery and other charges in the April 7 crime, Miami Police said.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 30th Street.

According to arrest reports, victims were getting into a vehicle when they were approached by three masked and armed men who confronted them and demanded their Rolexes.

One of the victims resisted and was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects, who took the other victim's Rolex and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, the reports said.

Police said the robbery Puentes helped orchestrate the robbery of the victims who were known to possess expensive jewelry.

She gave critical details to the robbers and directed them to the crime's location, police said.

Four other suspects were arrested in May in connection with the robbery, including Oneal Jose Uribe, 31, Gelbinson Daniel Lugo, 22, and Sean Josue Mendoza-Gonzalez, 24.

"Through meticulous work, to include the preservation of surveillance footage, detectives were able to piece together the events leading up to the robbery and obtain full confessions by the individuals responsible," police said in a news release Monday. "This case is a prime example of the hard work and persistence that goes into solving complex cases, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and justice is served."