Seven adults were hospitalized after a hazmat situation at a Miami elementary school Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to Orchard Villa Elementary School on Northwest 13th Avenue in Liberty City around 11 a.m.

Miami Fire officials said seven employees said they were feeling weak and dizzy. All were taken to local hospitals due to the hazmat incident.

No children were injured.

Plane Lands in Miami After Hitting Bird

No one was hurt on the American Airlines flight from Mexico City after it struck a bird, which got stuck on the front of the plane. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Officials said they have shut down the gas and air conditioning while they access the situation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.