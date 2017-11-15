Seven adults were hospitalized after a hazmat situation at a Miami elementary school Wednesday, officials said.
Firefighters responded to Orchard Villa Elementary School on Northwest 13th Avenue in Liberty City around 11 a.m.
Miami Fire officials said seven employees said they were feeling weak and dizzy. All were taken to local hospitals due to the hazmat incident.
No children were injured.
Officials said they have shut down the gas and air conditioning while they access the situation.
No other information was immediately known.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago