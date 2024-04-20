7 arrested in connection to brutal beating that left two students hospitalized

Miami police confirm they've made seven arrests so far in connection with the brutal beating near SLAM! Charter School in Little Havana on Thursday, which left two students recovering in the hospital.

A viral video caught the altercation near NW 12th Avenue and 5th Street, where multiple students can be seen kicking and punching another student who was already down on the ground.

Later in the video, one can also see a second student on the ground. Both victims appear paralyzed and unresponsive when the crowd separates.

Christopher Lopez, one of the victims, told NBC6 that he suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault, which was captured on disturbing cell phone footage.

"It’s hurting right here because this is where they hit me. And right here on the chin," López said.

He described experiencing pain in his jaw and nose, though he noted that his vision remained unaffected. The day after the attack, visible cuts and bruises marked the aftermath of what López described as an unprovoked assault.

He recounted that he and his friends were leaving school when they noticed a large group of students gathering around cars.

As they approached, he says he and his friend were suddenly attacked.

"I asked him, ‘Are they coming for us?’ And he went like this. After that, I blacked out; I don’t remember anything. Like, I felt like I was in a dream. Like I was just on the ground; I could not feel anything. I just woke up to people telling me that I was going to be alright," he recalled.

Parents are expressing their concerns after two students were hospitalized after an off-campus fight near SLAM Charter School in Little Havana.

A 7th grader spoke to NBC6 and said he witnessed the attack.

“What I saw was really messed up… should get charged,” said the student.

In the video, one of the attackers can be seen wearing brass knuckles on his right hand.

“A little scared, but we feel pretty secure with the school because they’ve been doing the process really secure and they have all the cops and everything and I feel safe,” told NBC6, another student.

Parents told NBC6 they are concerned, and some are even picking up their kids early from school.

“I feel kind of weird about it because it was too much that happened, just like murdering and violence going on, and I feel like it should be stopped because it's not okay,” said a parent.

“We are currently working with authorities to investigate the incident and assist in identifying any persons involved. Anyone who initiated or used violence will face serious consequences. We are committed to ensuring that our school remains a safe place for our students and families, even beyond our campus,” said SLAM! administrators in a statement sent to families.

Authorities are asking for help from anyone who was in the area Thursday to come forward and give them information.