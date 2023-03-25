7 Arrests, 12 Hospitalizations as Ultra Music Festival Kicks Off in Downtown Miami

Ultra Music Festival has officially returned to South Florida, bringing its annual chaos to downtown Miami.

Day one of the outdoor electronic music festival kicked off Friday at Bayfront Park, drawing thousands of people to South Florida to see showstopping headliners.

“People from over 100 different countries are coming into Miami to attend Ultra Music Festival,” said Ray Martinez, Event Entertainment Group, LLC. “We have that kind of global reach.”

With the influx of visitors, came several arrests and hospitalizations.

A total of seven arrests were made by the City of Miami Police Department on Friday. Charges included disorderly conduct, trespassing, possession of fraudulent credit cards, and disorderly intoxication, police said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, 24 patients were evaluated at the festival, and 12 were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

