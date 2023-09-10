‘They don't deserve this': 7 children, 2 adults displaced after fire destroys Sunrise home

Nine people have been displaced after their home caught fire in Sunrise.

The incident occurred at 6230 NW 18th Place just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sunrise Fire Rescue says the fire started in the garage and expanded to the attic, which had a wood frame construction.

Among the nine people displaced by the fire at the single-family home, officials say seven are children and two are adults.

"I knew this family for a very long time," a neighbor told NBC6. "They don't deserve this."

Video of the scene shows flames and smoke coming from the home and water streaming down on the roof.

The American Red Cross is assisting. Their Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to eight of the people impacted by the blaze, including three children.

The Red Cross says they are providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

They will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The fire is still under investigation. Check back with NBC6 for updates.